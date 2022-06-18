FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, live: Day one - swimming featuring Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel & artistic swimming

The 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 are underway!

On tap today are nine swimming heats and five finals later this evening. There's also artistic swimming today.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first. Refresh for latest updates.

1:16pm - Italy go top

Italy are one of the countries to watch in artistic swimming and it tells. Giorgio Minsini / Lucrezia Ruggiero score 88.5734 to lead the way in the early reckoning of this mixed duet technical preliminary.

12:55pm - Artistic swimming update

The day's second artistic swimming preliminary, in the mixed duet technical category, is about to begin!

This morning saw Ukraine top the women's team free combination on 93.9333 points.

The mixed duet event is the only artistic swimming category that sees men compete.

12:07pm - How can you improve Katie Ledecky?

That is the question USA men's coach Anthony Nesty asked himself when Ledecky joined his University of Florida training group after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This evening, she hopes to win back her 400 freestyle world title.

We caught up with Suriname's Olympic gold medallist from the Seoul 1988 Olympics, who told us how he aims to get Ledecky back to her Rio 2016 golden form.

12:02pm - USA men the team to beat in 4x100 freestyle final

Hunter Armstrong, Ryan Held, Justin Ress and Brooks Curry ensured that the men's Olympic champions qualified safely for this evening's final in top spot.

The quartet finished in 3.10.80, ahead of second-placed Australia (anchored by Kyle Chalmers) and Hungary.

Great Britain, Canada, Italy, Brazil and Serbia will also be competing for the gold medal later.

And that concludes a thrilling first morning of swimming action at the 2022 World Championships. Don't forget, the semi-finals and finals begin this evening at 18:00 local time.

11:45am - Australia's women dominate 4x100 freestyle relay prelims

A new-look team for the reigning Olympic champs including Maddison Wilson, Meg Harris, Leah Neale, and Brianna Throssell powered to first place overall ahead of this evening's final in 3.33.74.

The USA finished in second, +1.5 off the Aussies' pace, with Canada in third.

Great Britain, China, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Hungary also progress to this evening's final, where teams will likely switch in some of their top stars.

11:30am - Leon Marchand takes down men's medley superstars!

Flying Frenchman Leon Marchand has just beaten USA's Carson Foster and Olympic champion Chase Kalisz in Heat 3 of the men's 400 medley heats to take the top time overall.

The 20-year-old NCAA sensation clocked a new French record 4.09.09, almost a second faster than Foster in second.

All will progress to this evening's stacked final alongside fourth overall finisher and reigning world champion Seto Daiya from Japan.

Elsewhere, keep an eye out for local favourite Balasz Hollo and Seto's compatriot Honda Tomoru.

Check out our exclusive interview with Leon Marchand ahead of the championships: “I feel capable of fighting with the best swimmers in the world”

11:02am - Kamminga steps up in Peaty's absence

With 100 breaststroke GOAT Adam Peaty sitting out these Worlds with a foot injury, all eyes turned to Olympic silver medallist Arno Kamminga.

And the Dutchman - who never gets in the water during his warm-up - stepped up with aplomb, setting the fastest time in heats with a blisteringly quick 58.69.

He will be joined in this evening's semi-finals by USA's Nic Fink and Michael Andrew - second and third-fastest overall respectively and both under the 59-second barrier.

Other qualifiers include Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy, Yan Zibei of China, GB's James Wilby, and 200 breaststroke world record-holder and Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook.

Arno Kamminga is on course for his first world title at the 2022 FINA World Championships

10:44am - Katie Ledecky, doing Katie Ledecky things

The seven-time Olympic champion was in cruise control as she recorded the fastest women's 400 freestyle heat time in 3.59.57.

With Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus not at these Worlds, Ledecky is the strong favourite to win gold in this evening's final.

Qualifying second over 3 seconds back was Canadian starlet Summer McIntosh, while Australia's Lani Pallister was third.

10:13am - Dressel time doesn't disappoint

USA superstar Caeleb Dressel has begun his conquest for a record 8 gold medals at a single World Champs in style. The reigning men's 50 butterfly world champion touches home in 22.88 to qualify for this evening's semis third overall.

The top spot goes to Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago, who sizzled down the pool in 22.87!

Moustache man Thomas Ceccon finished second with a new Italian record of 22.88, while Michael Andrew of USA was fourth in 22.89.

GB's Ben Proud and Hungary's Sebaztian Szabo and Frenchman Florent Manaudou all progress.

10:02am - Huske butterFLYS into women's semis

It's been a strong start for Team USA, with 19-year-old Torri Huske now qualifying for this evening's women's 100 butterfly semi-finals with the top heats time of 56.82.

Frenchwoman Marie Wattel was second, while China's 200 fly Olympic champ Zhang Yufei showed that she has lost none of her Tokyo pace in third.

Huske's 17-year-old compatriot Claire Curzan qualifies as the fourth-quickest overall.

Remember, reigning Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil of Canada has opted to swim relays only in Budapest.

Torri Huske seals top spot in the 100 butterfly heats in Budapest

9:53am - SC world champ Felix Auboeck No.1 in men's 400 free heats

Current short course 400 world champion Felix Auboeck has seemingly transferred his skills in the long course pool, topping the heats in 3.43.83. The qualifiers go straight through to the final this evening.

Australia's latest star Elijah Winnington will qualify for this evening's final as the second-fastest finisher, with Brazilian Guilherme Costa in third.

Woomin Kim is seen by many as one of the most exciting emerging talents in men's swimming. True to form, the Korean touched home in 3.45.87 to win his heat and finish sixth overall in qualifying.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Mack Horton of Australia is also safely through.

World Cup breakout star Matthew Sates did not take his place in the heats. This suggests that the South African will focus on the 400 medley later this morning.

Another noticeable absentee was Tunisia's Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui, who decided not to compete at Worlds.

9:17am - Alex Walsh tops 200m medley heats, Katinka Hosszu progresses

The American clocked 2.07.84 to lay down a serious statement of intent in the first race of these championships. She will be seeded No. 1 for this evening's semi-finals.

Her compatriot Leah Hayes finished second overall, with Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko in third.

Home hero and world record holder Katinka Hosszu, who has won this event at the past four World Championships, finished Heat 2 in third to progress.

Australia's backstroke queen and double individual Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo 2020 Kaylee McKeown finished second in Heat 3 to progress.

Japan's reigning Olympic champion in the 200 and 400 medley Ohashi Yui qualified as the 12th fastest heat finisher.

8:50am - Two medal sports today

There is something for everyone at Budapest 2022 today, with medals for swimming and artistic swimming up for grabs.

8:40am - Budapest looking beautiful in the sun

It is HOT (highs of 30ºC / 86°F) in Budapest today as the first fans begin to filter into the impressive, air-conditioned, Duna Arena.

Swimmers love this venue (which last hosted the World Championships in 2017) as the pool conditions are perfect for setting fast times. Expect records to tumble over the next week of swimming.

Fun Fact: Caeleb Dressel won seven gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in this venue, while Katie Ledecky won five.

Duna Arena Budapest

8:30am - Good morning from Budapest

Or Szia, üdv Budapesten! as they might say here in Hungary!

The 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 are underway and this Saturday morning, the swimming action begins with heats in nine events.

Who will be in the pool this morning? Well, Katie Ledecky will, for starters. The American goes in the women's 400m freestyle heats. Caeleb Dressel is also due to participate in the men's 50m fly.

But there will be no Adam Peaty, the British world record holder in the men's 100m breaststroke, due to injury. Netherlands' Arno Kamminga is instead the man to beat in that event.

And we'll have relay heats too.

Today will also see the first artistic swimming medals awarded, in the solo technical event.

And there will be five swimming finals this evening.