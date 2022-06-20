FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, live: Day three - swimming featuring Kristof Milak & artistic swimming

The 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 are underway! We're onto the third day of swimming action on 20 June, with another five finals in the pool tonight.

There are also two finals in artistic swimming.

Olympics.com will have live updates the entire day from Budapest, so bookmark this page and check in throughout the day for all the latest!

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first. Please refresh to see latest updates.

8:30am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to today's FINA World Championships 2022 live blog!

It's another beautiful, hot, and sunny day on the Danube - the perfect setting for the host nation's favourite son Kristof Milak to swim his signature event the men's 200m butterfly heats.

The 22-year-old broke the world record in the event shortly before winning Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, so expect a party atmosphere in the stands in Budapest today.

There will be five medal events this evening, with Katie Ledecky the strong favourite to land another women's 1500m freestyle title.

Elsewhere, Regan Smith, Kylie Masse and Claire Curzan will lock horns in the ultra-competitive women's 100m backstroke, while Hunter Armstrong will be looking to break the men's 100m backstroke world record.

The men's 200m freestyle is simply too close to call, with 400 world champion Elijah Winnington looking to win his second title of the event, and Romania's David Popovici setting a new junior world record in the semi-finals yesterday.

Here's today's swimming schedule:

Morning session – heats

Men's 50m breaststroke

Women's 200m freestyle

Men's 200m butterfly

Men's 800m freestyle

Evening session – semi-finals and finals