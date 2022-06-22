FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, live: Day five - swimming featuring Sarah Sjostrom and Chase Kalisz & artistic swimming

The 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 has reached the midway point of its swimming program as the first week approaches its close.

Another one artistic swimming and five swimming finals are on the schedule for Wednesday (22 June 2022) in the Hungarian capital.

11:00 am - Shaine Casas interview: What a mental reset did for me

It has been a long journey to get to the 2022 FINA World Championships for USA's Shaine Casas, who is one of the favourites to medal in the men's 200 backstroke after a commanding prelims performance this morning.

The California native was considered a top-two certainty to make his nation's Olympic team for Tokyo 2020 in the 100 and 200 backstroke, but came up short in both.

In a candid interview with Olympics.com, the 22-year-old reveals how overconfidence cost him, why he has a Scarface tattoo, and why Michael Jordan is his hero. You can read our interview with Shaine Casas here.

Shaine Casas (left) and Ryan Murphy after competing in the men's 200m backstroke heats at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

10:35 am - Australia lead the way in women's 4x200 relay

USA quartet Alex Walsh, Claire Weinstein, Hali Flickinger, and Bella Sims put in a powerful display to win Heat 1 of women's 4x200 freestyle in 7.49.25.

But there was still everything for the individual swimmers to play for, with Leah Smith and Katie Ledecky almost certain to be brought into that team for this evening's final.

Heat 2 was a much more closely-contested race, with Australia's Leah Neale, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell, and Kiah Melverton delivering the win in 7.47.61. Individual 200 freestyle silver medallist Mollie O'Callaghan and Madison Wilson will be added for the medal race later.

Olympic champions China finished second to Australia, with individual 200 free world champion Yang Junxuan, bronze medallist Tang Muhan, and 200 butterfly Olympic champion Zhang Yufei set to significantly upgrade their team.

This evening's finallists will be (in order of fastest heat times): Australia, China, USA, Canada, Hungary, Brazil, Japan, and Great Britain.

10:15 am - Stubblety-Cook shows golden form

Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook produced a late burst to secure the men's 200 breaststroke heats fastest time in 2.09.09. The Olympic champion and world record holder is looking good to take his first world title after that run.

Dutchman Caspar Corbeau led for most of that race but was forced to settle for second overall and a place in this evening's semis.

USA's Charlie Swanson won his heat in 2.09.36 to take third overall, while his compatriot Nic Finke, who took out the 50 breaststroke title yesterday, struggled to maintain his pace over the longer race but did enough to qualify.

Japan sealed a 1-2 heat finish with Hanaguruma Yu (2.09.86) and Mura Ryuya respectively progressing.

Netherlands' Arno Kamminga, still looking for his first world championship title after taking second in the 100 breaststroke earlier this week, also qualifies for the semis after finishing behind the Japanese pair.

9:50 am - Kelsey Wog seals top spot

Heat 2 saw a massive performance from Canada's Kelsey Wog who beat a star-studded field to seal the top women's 200 breaststroke qualifying time in 2.24.37.

Lilly King returned to form to win an epic battle with Lithuania's Kotryna Teterekova in the final heat, to secure the second and third-fastest times overall. Rio Olympic champion King, who was fourth in the 100 free final earlier this week, will be looking to silence her doubters in this evening's semis.

Great Britain's Molly Renshaw and King's compatriot Kate Douglass also progress.

South African reigning Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker decided to skip these championships in order to focus on the Commonwealth Games.

Canada's Kelsey Wog topped the women's 200 breaststroke qualifying at the 2022 FINA World Championships. Picture by 2016 Cliff Hawkins

9:35 am - Shaine Casas take a bow!

No one had any answer to World Championships rookie Shaine Casas' pace as the USA star sealed the top spot in men's 200 backstroke qualifying in 1.56.66.

Joshua Edwards-Smith of Australia took second in that heat, with Rio Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, chasing his first world title, making his move late in the race to secure third place and a place in this evening's semis. They finished 1-2-3 overall as well.

Earlier, Great Britain's Luke Greenbank, who led off Great Britain's victorious men's medley relay team at the 2019 World Champs, took an early lead and never relinquished it to win his heat in 1.57.33.

There was another British win in the next heat, with Brodie Williams setting a Personal Best time of 1.57.09. Australian former world champion Mitch Larkin finished fourth, just doing enough to qualify.

9:18 am - Big names progress in women's 100 free, Shayna Jack scratches

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan blasted through to this evening's women's 100 freestyle semis in the fastest time of 53.49.

Second overall went to Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiak, who delivered a trademark finishing masterclass to overtake Team GB's Anna Hopkin and take their heat in 53.7. Both progress to this evening's semi-finals. The Canadian will be keen to redeem herself in this event after being disqualified from the 200m heats for movement on the block.

Third fastest was final heat winner Torri Huske, the USA's 100 butterfly world champion from these championships, who finished in 53.72. Her 17-year-old compatriot Claire Curzan surprisingly faded to fifth place, but still did enough to qualify.

World record holder Sarah Sjostrom put on a comfortable, if conservative, to ensure her progression to the semis

Australian Shayna Jack was a shock late scratch from these heats, having broken her hand this morning during training. She will play no part in the 2022 World Championships. What a blow that is for her and the Australian relay teams. Here's hoping she can still make the Commonwealth Games in one month's time.

8:55 am - Watch Sarah Sjostrom's 'Splash In' episode

The Swedish sprinter won her first world title in 2009 and has competed at the top table ever since. It's amazing to think that she's still only 28 years old, and one of the favourites to win today's women's 100 freestyle heats.

A brief summary of her resume reads Rio 2016 Olympic champion (100 butterfly), and current long course world record holder in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly! Quite simply, she's one of the GOATS.

In February 2021, she broke her elbow after falling on ice, just months before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But showing her champion spirit, the eight-time world champion returned to training a month later and managed to take out the 50 freestyle Olympic silver in Japan. A truly remarkable achievement.

Sjostrom starred in the new Olympics.com series "Splash In", where she explains how she was able to accelerate her recovery, and plans to dominate at the Paris 2024 Olympics. You can watch her episode below now.

8:40 am - In case you missed it...

Last night saw the first round of men's water polo matches completed at the outdoor Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex.

It looks like Kristof Milak's 200m butterfly world record may have given his compatriots a boost, who landed a massive win against Montenegro shortly after!

Group A

Hungary 12 - 8 Montenegro

Georgia 14 - 10 Brazil

Group B

Japan 12 - 11 Germany

Croatia 8 - 8 Greece

Group C

Italy 22 - 4 South Africa

Spain 19 - 2 Canada

Group D

Australia 10 - 4 Kazakhstan

Serbia 17 - 13 USA

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to Olympics.com's FINA World Championships 2022 live blog!

Yesterday's winds have settled and the Danube, which curls around the picturesque Duna Arena, is a picture of calm once more. But inside the venue, the waves are about to be made on Day 5 of the swimming races.

The coveted women's 100 free heats are up first, and the field is wide open. Keep an eye out for evergreen Sarah Sjostrom.

USA's Ryan Murphy is expected to dominate the men's 200 backstroke heats, with his World Champs rookie compatriot Shaine Casas a decent outside bet.

There will be another five Olympic titles awarded this evening, with Romania's breakout star David Popovici taking centre stage. In Caeleb Dressel's absence, the 17-year-old, who won the 200 free title with a new junior world record, is on for a sprint double.

A star-studded women's 50 backstroke final will see awesome Kylie Masse, Regan Smith, and Kaylee McKeown lock horns once more, while Leon Marchand will look to make it a medley double in the men's 200 IM final.

Here's today's swimming schedule:

Morning session – heats

Women's 100m freestyle

Men's 200m backstroke

Women's 200m breaststroke

Men's 200m breaststroke

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay

Evening session – semi-finals and finals