FIFA World Cup upsets: Biggest shock results in history

After Saudi Arabia's stunning victory over Argentina, what are some of the other big upsets in men's FIFA World Cup history? We take a look at five of the most surprising results.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has already seen some surprising results. On Wednesday (23 November), the Samurai Blue of Japan claimed a famous victory over one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany.
That came just a day after another of the favourites, Argentina, saw their 36-match unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Saudi Arabia.
The FIFA World Cup has seen many big upsets in its 92-year history, often involving countries that would be considered footballing "minnows" scoring an unexpected result against a powerhouse from the sport's traditional heartlands of Europe and South America.
In reverse chronological order, here are five of the most unexpected reverses in World Cup history.
Argentina's loss on Tuesday (22 November) will likely rank near the top for the most unlikely final results. The world number three team, on paper, should have had no trouble dealing with the world number 51 Saudis.
But instead, the Albiceleste suffered their first defeat in over three years, having last lost to Brazil in the 2019 Copa América semi-finals.Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot – his seventh World Cup goal from 20 matches – to become the first player from his country to net at four tournaments (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) – as Argentina threatened to run rampant in the first half.
But three disallowed goals for the Argentinians set them back, and a 10-minute attacking spell in the second half from Saudi Arabia produced the unlikely turnaround.
As the final whistle went in Lusail, Messi and his counterparts looked absolutely shell-shocked and crestfallen. Saudi Arabia had produced perhaps the most iconic upset in modern World Cup history.
Saudi Arabia beat Argentina. @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022
The one all French football fans would like to be forgotten. Papa Bouba Diop's first-half goal for Senegal was enough to condemn France to defeat in the opening match of the 2002 tournament in Seoul.
It was a remarkable result considering Senegal – then ranked 68th in the world – were taking part in their maiden World Cup, and would go on to qualify for the knockout stages.
Defending champions France, meanwhile, finished bottom of the group and were eliminated at the first stage – something that had not happened to the reigning holders since 1966.
The French – who were also European champions having triumphed at EURO 2000 – did not score a single goal in their three games.
Senegal would go on to reach the quarter-finals, losing to Turkey in golden-goal extra time.
Before France, there was Argentina. The 1986 World Cup winners entered the 1990 tournament in Italy as heavy favourites, given they were defending champions.
But just as France would 12 years later, Argentina lost the opening match of the competition as nine-man Cameroon clinched a 1–0 win against Diego Maradona's Albiceleste.
Despite the shock defeat, Argentina qualified for the knockout stages – with only 24 teams in the tournament, just eight were eliminated in the group stage.
Argentina reached the final in Rome, eventually losing to the Federal Republic of Germany.
One of the most famous results in World Cup history came in 1966. No, we're not talking about the final which England won in extra time over the FRG.
This match took place 11 days prior, in the north-east of England at Middlesbrough's Ayresome Park.
It featured the Democratic People's Republic of Korea – in their first World Cup appearance – and the 1934 and 1938 champions Italy.
The DPRK had lost their opening game to the Soviet Union before eking out a 1-1 draw against Chile with a late equaliser.
It meant a win over Italy in their final group game would likely see them through to the quarter-finals.
And they did exactly that, with Pak Doo-ik writing his name into the World Cup history books through a first-half winner.
The DPRK lost their quarter-final to Eusébio's Portugal and wouldn't return to a FIFA World Cup until 2010, while Italy were eliminated in the group stage. They would reach the final four years later, losing to Brazil.
In 1950, England were playing their maiden World Cup having sat out all three before the Second World War.
The first-ever meeting between the USA and England came at the 1950 World Cup held in Brazil.
After beating Chile in their first game, England were expected to easily defeat their American opponents, but a first-half goal from Joe Gaetjens produced a stunning shock that remains one of the biggest World Cup upsets to this day.
With only the group winners making the round-robin final stage, neither England nor USA qualified for the final round.
And, since that first meeting, things have overwhelmingly gone in England's favour in meetings between the two sides, with England having won 8 of their 11 meetings prior to the 2022 World Cup.
