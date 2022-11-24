FIFA World Cup upsets: Biggest shock results in history

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has already seen some surprising results. On Wednesday (23 November), the Samurai Blue of Japan claimed a famous victory over one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany.

That came just a day after another of the favourites, Argentina, saw their 36-match unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

The FIFA World Cup has seen many big upsets in its 92-year history, often involving countries that would be considered footballing "minnows" scoring an unexpected result against a powerhouse from the sport's traditional heartlands of Europe and South America.

In reverse chronological order, here are five of the most unexpected reverses in World Cup history.