FIFA World Cup 2022: What is an Olympic goal and how many have been scored at the World Cup?

The Olympic goal is a rarity in football and, as such, whenever one is scored it occupies a special place in the hearts of the fans who witnessed it.

While scoring a goal from a corner set piece is a very common occurrence, scoring one directly from a corner is far less frequent.

As you can probably guess from the name, the term Olympic goal has a direct relationship with the Olympic Games.

In order to find out about the origins of the Olympic goal you need to head back to Paris 1924, the last Olympics to have taken place in the French capital. During those Games, which doubled as a World Cup, Uruguay were crowned Olympic champions in the men’s football tournament.

Just a month after their victory they lined up against Argentina in a double header of friendlies. The second match, which took place in Buenos Aires, is the one that changed the history of football.

In the 15th minute, Argentina’s Cesáreo Onzari took a corner kick that flew directly into the Uruguayan net without anyone else touching it. It was the first goal of its type to be recorded in history.

At the time, the goal was named 'Onzari's goal against the Olympians', but eventually, this name was shortened to just 'Olympic goal'.

“As a tribute, or ironically, that rare thing was called the ‘Olympic goal’. And it still maintains that name on the few occasions it happens. Onzari spent the rest of his life swearing that the ‘Olympic goal’ had been on purpose and, while many years have passed, the mistrust continues: every time a corner kick hits the net with nobody touching it the public celebrates with an ovation - but they don’t believe it,” the famous author Eduardo Galeano wrote in his book 'Soccer in Sun and Shadow' in 1995.