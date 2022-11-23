USA vs England at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch USMNT's World Cup Group B clash against England in Qatar.
USA will look for their first win in their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Group B favourites England on Friday (25 November).
After their opening 1–1 draw against Wales, the USMNT will hope to get three points on the board as Gregg Berhalter's men face off against Gareth Southgate's English side at the football festival in Qatar.
Timothy Weah scored the USMNT's only goal in their opening game, and the USMNT will hope for more of the same as well as contributions from Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic.
Their opponents defeated the group's other team, Islamic Republic of Iran, 6-2 in their opening game.
Read on to find out how to watch the USMNT's tournament opener.
The Group B encounter between England and the USMNT will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Kick-off is scheduled for 22:00 local time on Friday 25 November. That's 7pm GMT, 11am Pacific time on the U.S. west coast, and 2pm Eastern time on the U.S. east coast.
FOX Sports is the official World Cup English-language broadcast partner in the United States and will screen every match live.
While matches during the tournament are spread across FOX, FS1 and FS2, USA v England will be screened on FOX.
FOX subscribers can also stream all the matches live on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.
Telemundo Deportes is the official Spanish-language broadcast partner in the United States and will also show every match live.
Those broadcasts will be live streamed on Peacock with the first 12 matches of the tournament available for free. After that, from 24 November, they will only be available on Peacock Premium.
In the United Kingdom, England vs USA will be free to view live on ITV1.
Live streaming will be available on ITV Hub.
Monday 21 November
USA v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan - 2pm EST (Final score: 1-1)
Friday 25 November
England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 2pm EST
Tuesday 29 November
Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 2pm EST
