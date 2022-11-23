USA vs England at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

USA will look for their first win in their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Group B favourites England on Friday (25 November).

After their opening 1–1 draw against Wales, the USMNT will hope to get three points on the board as Gregg Berhalter's men face off against Gareth Southgate's English side at the football festival in Qatar.

Timothy Weah scored the USMNT's only goal in their opening game, and the USMNT will hope for more of the same as well as contributions from Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic.

Their opponents defeated the group's other team, Islamic Republic of Iran, 6-2 in their opening game.

Read on to find out how to watch the USMNT's tournament opener.