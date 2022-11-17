World Cup 2022: Which club has the most players in Qatar? 

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is here. Teams, fans, and the media have already arrived in Qatar for the first northern-hemisphere winter football World Cup.

Each of the 32 teams at the tournament have named final 26-man squads, drawn from clubs all over the world. But which club will see most of their stars in action in Qatar?

Is it Spanish giants Barcelona, or perhaps German champions Bayern Munich? Where do Premier League heavyweights Manchester City fit in? And are there any surprises on the list?

(This list is accurate based on the original 26-man teams, with injuries not considered.)

1. Bayern Munich – 17

Cameroon: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; Canada: Alphonso Davies; Croatia: Josip Stanisic; France: Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano; Germany: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané; Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui; Netherlands: Matthijs de Ligt; Senegal: Sadio Mané

2. Manchester City – 16

Argentina: Julián Álvarez; Belgium: Kevin de Bruyne; Brazil: Ederson; England: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Germany: Ilkay Güngodan; Netherlands: Nathan Aké; Portugal: Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo, Ruben Dias; Spain: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri; Switzerland: Manuel Akanji

2. Barcelona – 16

Brazil: Raphinha; Denmark: Andreas Christensen; France: Jules Koundé, Ousmane Dembélé; Germany: Marc-André ter Stegen; Netherlands: Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay; Poland: Robert Lewandowski; Spain: Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Eric García, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres; Uruguay: Ronald Araújo

4. Al Sadd – 15

Ghana: André Ayew; South Korea: Jung Woo-young; Qatar: Akram Afif, Ali Assadalla, Meshaal Barsham, Salem al-Hajri, Abdelkarim Hassan, Hassan al-Haydos, Boualem Khoukhi, Mosaab Khidir, Mostafa Meshaal, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Saad Al-Sheeb, Mohammed Waad

5. Manchester United – 14

Argentina: Lisandro Martínez; Brazil: Antony, Casemiro, Fred; Denmark: Christian Eriksen; England: Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw; France: Raphaël Varane; Netherlands: Tyrell Malacia; Portugal: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo; Uruguay: Facundo Pellistri

6. Real Madrid – 13

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard; Brazil: Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior; Croatia: Luka Modric; France: Karim Benzema, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni; Germany: Antonio Rüdiger; Spain: Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal; Uruguay: Fede Valverde

7. Al Hilal – 12

Saudi Arabia: Saud Abdulhamid, Ali al-Bulaihi, Mohammed al-Breik, Salem al-Dawsari, Nasser al-Dawsari, Salman al-Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah al-Malki, Abdullah Otayf, Mohammed al-Owais, Yasser al-Shahrani, Saleh al-Shehri

