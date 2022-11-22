With a surname like his and a flash of red in his hair, you may be forgiven for not realising on first glance Alexis Mac Allister is Argentina born and bred – something the 23-year-old is proud of as he prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"My biggest dream was to play for Argentina's national team, and I've reached that goal," Mac Allister says in the new Olympic Channel Original Series "World at their Feet", profiling 11 men's football players ahead of the 2022 tournament and available to watch now on Olympics.com.

That dream came true in 2019, when the midfielder – who plays in England's Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion – made his senior debut alongside stars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero, both stalwarts of the national team who were also Olympic champions at Beijing 2008.

The Olympic theme would continue with Mac Allister, who represented Argentina at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 with much pride – although, he admits, that was not a foregone conclusion.

"[Brighton] had no plans to let me go to the Olympics, yet I pressed," he says. "I pushed because I felt it was very important for me to represent Argentina at the Olympics."

While the team were eliminated in the group stage, that experience coupled with strong club form saw Mac Allister recalled to the full national team in 2022, and eventually make the country's final 23-man World Cup squad.

•All the 2022 FIFA World Cup squads revealed