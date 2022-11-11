Pedri leads La Furia Roja into FIFA World Cup: Spain's final squad for Qatar 2022 & schedule of when to watch live

Spain announced their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (11 November), and immediately much of the focus was on players not included by boss Luis Enrique.

Sergio Ramos of PSG, David de Gea from Manchester United, and Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara were all left out.

Olympic silver medallist Pedri is one of seven Barcelona players selected.

Scroll down to see the full squad.

Spain squad for Qatar 2022 football world cup

Unai Simon,

R Sanchez,

David Raya,

Carvajal,

Azpilicueta,

Garcia,

Guillamón,

Pau Torres,

Laporte,

Alba,

Gayà;

Busquets,

Rodri,

Gavi,

Carlos Soler,

M. Llorente,

Pedri,

Koke,

Ferran Torres,

Nico Williams,

Yeremy Pino,

Morata,

Asensio,

Sarabia,

Olmo,

Ansu Fati.

How to watch Spain at Qatar 2022 World Cup live on TV and digital streaming channels

In Spain, the rightsholders for the event are Mediapro, with games live on TVE.

In the UK, games at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be shown live free-to-air on BBC1 or ITV1, and on their online platforms iPlayer and ITVhub.

The media rights for hosts Qatar will see beIN Sports show all 64 matches live in 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including Iran, on TV and with digital livestreaming.

In the Americas, coverage will include streaming on FOX's Peacock service, plus Telemundo in Spanish.

In India, all of England’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

The full list of media rights licensees for TV, Radio, Mobile, and Internet is available here on the FIFA website.