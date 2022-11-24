Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo could cap off a luminary career by lifting the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

With over 1,600 goals and over 50 big titles for club and country between them, these two icons have brought the game of football to a different dimension:

Few players have ever been this good for this long.

The great debate that's raged for over a decade now is who's better: Messi or Ronaldo? The World Cup in Qatar could give the perfect piece of ammunition to either side of the argument.

Were the captain of Argentina or the captain of Portugal to lift the most coveted prize in world football, their star would shine even brighter in the constellation of the greats.

So who's more likely to do it, Cristiano or Leo?