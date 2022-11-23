Dream debuts don't get much dreamier than scoring a hat-trick in the first half-an-hour of your Olympic football debut: Just ask Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur star-striker Richarlison.

"It was incredible, I was wearing the No.10 shirt and in the tunnel before the game Dani Alves came and said to me: 'ah so you're wearing the number 10 eh? I want to see some goals from you!'

"So when I scored three in the first 30 minutes I felt pretty relieved!"

"It was my first hat-trick as a professional and really important to score those three goals to help me deal with the weight of wearing the number 10."

