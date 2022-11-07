Neymar leads Selecao into World Cup 2022: Brazil's final squad for Qatar & schedule

Brazil's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is official and it's no surprise that superstar Neymar is leading it.
Head coach Tite has opted for a lot of experience including Thiago Silva (38) and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Dani Alves (39) at the expense of younger players like in-form Arsenal duo William Saliba (21) and Gabriel Magalhaes (24).
As always, Brazil have enough talent going forward to give any defence waking nightmares.
The big surprise is the inclusion of Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli at the expense of Roberto Firmino who's had a difficult season so far with Liverpool.
Rio 2016 Olympic champion Neymar has been in the form of his life with PSG this season so far while Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo led Real Madrid to Champions League glory this past season.
Then there's Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Richarlisson and Antony, Gabriel Jesus who's helped Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, and Barcelona attacking wide-man Raphinha.
Don't forget that Brazil went out in the quarter-finals to Belgium four years ago at the last World Cup and Tite has opted for a strong, experienced midfield with the likes of Casemiro and Fabinho as defensive midfield options.
So can Brazil win a record sixth World Cup? This group of players certainly has the potential.
Scroll down to see the full squad list.
Brazil Qatar 2022 squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker
Ederson
Weverton
Defenders:
Danilo
Dani Alves
Alex Sandro
Alex Telles
Thiago Silva
Marquinhos
Eder Militao
Gleison Bremer
Midfielders
Casemiro
Fabinho
Fred
Bruno Guimaraes
Paqueta
Everton Ribeiro
Forwards
Neymar
Vinicius Jr
Raphinha
Antony
Rodrygo
Gabriel Jesus
Richarlison
Pedro
Gabriel Martinelli
Brazil schedule at the World Cup
When are Brazil playing? Who do they face in the group stage?
Read on:
All times local in Qatar.
Group G
24 November
Brazil v Serbia (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)
28 November
Brazil v Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; 7 p.m.)
2 December
Cameroon v Brazil (Lusail Stadium; 10 p.m.)
Round of 16 (If Brazil qualify from the group stage)
Monday 5 December
Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 10 p.m.)
(Or)
Tuesday 6 December
Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 10 p.m.)
Can Brazil add a sixth World Cup?
Tite has chosen a side with plenty of experience in defence and midfield cover, but the attack should be a free-flowing joy to watch.
Pace, trickery, options, this is an attack dripping with goals and no-one will want to face this side in a knock-out match.
If Neymar continues the form he's in with PSG - 15 goals and 11 assists in 19 games - then we could be treated to plenty of Joga Bonita in Qatar.
So who could Brazil face in the knockout stages?
If Brazil top their group as many expect them to then they will face the runners-up of Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, or Korea Republic.
Group H is one of the hardest to call with four strong teams that could qualify.
Should Brazil qualify as group runners-up then they'd face the runners-up of Group H, again, who that might be is anyone's guess.
There are some mouth-watering potential clashes with Spain, England, Germany and reigning champs France further down the line in the quarter and semi-finals.
With the squad they have though, Brazil will fear no-one.