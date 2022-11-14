Richarlison, Kouyate, Ginter: Top footballers feature in Olympic Channel series "World at their Feet" ahead of Qatar 2022 World Cup - watch now

A new profile series launched by Olympic Channel promises to reveal the mindset of 11 top football players ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The biggest tournament in the men's game comes in the middle of the season for many of the most popular men's leagues on the planet, so how are the superstar athletes feeling ahead of the event? How did playing at the Olympics impact their careers so far, and how did they rise to become some of the biggest and most successful talents in the sport?

Each episode goes behind the scenes in the lives of a footballer from Germany, Poland, Japan, Iran, Brazil and beyond. We visit their homes and birthplaces, hearing from friends, family, and coaches about their upbringing, motivations, and the moments which put them on a path to glory.

The Olympic Channel Original Series 'World at their Feet', launched on Monday 14 November, with the first episode featuring Brazil's Olympic gold medallist Richarlison. It's available watch for free now on Olympics.com here.

Richarlison the first top football talent taking part in new series

In the first episode of the 11-part series, Brazil and Tottenham striker Richarlison talks about "prankster" teammate Neymar, if the Canarinho are favourites to win the World Cup, whether we'll see him defending the Olympic title at Paris 2024, and his choice for the greatest player of all time.

Richarlison is joined by Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon, Senegal star Cheikhou Kouyate, and Kaoru Mitoma from Japan, among many others in the Olympic Channel series

11 players on an upward trajectory in their careers have taken part in this series which will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and plenty of footballing action.

Many are due to start for their national teams at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest football tournament there is.

Here's a full list of the players involved in the Olympic Channel 'World At Their Feet' profile series:

