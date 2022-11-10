Harry Kane to spearhead England challenge at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup - Full confirmed squad and expected team line-up

England expects their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will compete for the trophy.

Captain Harry Kane will be key to those high hopes for the English, and the star striker will be working with many of the team who were beaten in the Euro 2020 final in 2021.

Gareth Southgate announced his 26-man squad on Thursday 10th November 2022, and there were few surprises, with the manager largely relying on a core group of players who have grown in experience and profile under his tenure.

He included Leicester's James Maddison, and fellow midfielder Conor Gallagher, plus striker Callum Wilson. Tammy Abraham of Roma misses out.

Scroll down to see the full squad.

England squad and team line-up

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle Utd), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane - Captain (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle Utd).

The team line-ups will be confirmed around an hour before the scheduled kick-off time for each game. In addition to the eleven players who start the match, there will be 15 substitutes available per country on the bench for each game. This rise from 12 at previous tournaments is to give teams additional flexibility due to potential Covid-19 pandemic issues. A maximum of 5 substitutes per team can be used during the game.

Englands line-up could vary depending on the opposition, but has the players to change from 3 to 5 players at the back, with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling likely to start up front. Jordan Pickford is expected to start in goal.

England schedule of fixtures with kickoff times at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The biggest event in men's football is taking place from 20 November to 18 December, the first time the tournament has been held in the northern hemisphere winter season.

England are in Group B for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and start their campaign on the second day of the tournament, with a group game against Iran on Monday 21st November 2022. The match takes place in Al Rayyan, on the western edge of the capital Doha, and kicks off at 16:00 Qatar time, which is 13:00 GMT in the UK.

England's second match is against the USA. It takes place in Al Khor in the North of Qatar, on Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., Friday 25th November 2022. That match starts at 22:00 in Qatar, which is 19:00 in London and 14:00 in New York.

The third and final group game for England is against neighbours Wales and their star man Gareth Bale. It takes place in Al Rayyan on 29th November at 22:00 Qatar time, which is 19:00 in England and Wales.

The two teams with the most points accrued from each group will move into the round of 16, which takes place from 3rd to 6th December 2022.

The quarter-finals are 9th and 10th December, the semis are 13th and 14th December, while the trophy will be won in the final on Sunday 18th December, which is also Qatar's national day.

How to watch England at Qatar 2022 World Cup live on TV and digital streaming channels

In the UK, the England and Wales games at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will be shown live free-to-air on BBC1 or ITV1, and on their online platforms iPlayer and ITVhub.

The media rights for hosts Qatar will see beIN Sports show all 64 matches live in 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including Iran, on TV and with digital livestreaming.

In the Americas, coverage will include streaming of USA games on FOX's Peacock service, plus Telemundo in Spanish.

In India, all of England’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

The full list of media rights licensees for TV, Radio, Mobile, and Internet is available here on the FIFA website.