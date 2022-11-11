Sadio Mane included in Senegal squad for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Full squadlist confirmed

Sadio Mane has been named in the Senegal squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Senegalese fans had been concerned about reports that their star striker would miss the biggest tournament in men's football, after he went off injured after just 21 minutes of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Tuesday (8 November), days before the beginning of the World Cup.

Mane "took a knock to the head of his tibia. It's always uncomfortable. He has to have an X-ray. I hope nothing is wrong," the German club's Manager Julian Nagelsmann said at the time, before the club confirmed the player wouldn't play any part in their games this weekend.

Senegal are the reigning African champions and open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on November 21.

They face hosts Qatar on 25 November, before a final group game against Ecuador on 29 November.

Mane is the top scorer in Senegal football history with 34 goals and he converted the decisive penalty when his nation defeated Mo Salah's Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Former Liverpool player Mane is one of the standout names in coach Aliou Cisse's 26-man squad, named on Friday (11 November), joined by other world-class talents such as Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr are two more luminary names in an impressive line-up.