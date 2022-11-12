Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar: Meet the most followed stars of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

At the FIFA 2022 World Cup, some of men's football's biggest and best names will be on show.

But as well as dominating on the pitch, many stars rule the numbers off the field of play too.

Athletes are among the most followed on social media, and footballers fall right into that.

Across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, here are the 10 most influential soccer players at Qatar 2022...

10. Robert Lewandowski - Poland and Barcelona

Instagram: 30.8 Million | Twitter: 2.6 Million | Facebook: 24 Million

Lewandowski is currently the leading goal scorer in La Liga Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski's collective following sees him edge out Barcelona legend Dani Alves, who will be heading to Qatar with Brazil.

Lewandowski made the switch to the Catalan club in the summer from Bayern Munich, and has been in flying form.

The 34-year-old has registered 13 goals and 4 assists in his first 14 La Liga games, playing a key role in Barcelona's place at the top of the table currently.

The Polish forward is heading to Qatar as one of the best strikers on display, and his lightning form is sure to lend a helping hand.

9. Antoine Griezmann - France and Atletico Madrid

Instagram: 36.9 Million | Twitter: 8.4 Million | Facebook: 21 Million

Griezmann is one of three Frenchmen in the top 10 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

One of three Frenchmen in the top 10, Antoine Griezmann will be vying for yet more World Cup success having been on the winning side four years ago.

In the 2018 final against Croatia, he scored and was subsequently award Man of the Match for his efforts.

After a bumpy time at Barcelona, 31-year-old Griezmann has been enjoying life since returning to Atlético Madrid.

8. Paulo Dybala - Argentina and Roma

Instagram: 49.3 Million | Twitter: 2.3 Million | Facebook: 15 Million

Dybala made the World Cup squad despite an injury scare Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Paulo Dybala's place in Argentina's World Cup squad has been touch and go after picking up an injury last month, but now it is official: he's on the entry list for Qatar 2022.

The 28-year-old joined Roma in July 2022 from Juventus, and is excelling under head coach Jose Mourinho.

So much so, in fact, he was recalled to his national team this year after missing out on their Copa America success in 2021 due to not being selected.

Could this year be Dybala's chance to bounce back with the most prestigious title in world football?

7. Luis Suarez - Uruguay and Nacional

Instagram: 44.5 Million | Twitter: 17.3 Million | Facebook: 18 Million

Suarez heads to his fourth World Cup Picture by 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Uruguay's World Cup squad boasts a lot of experience, and that includes the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

In a feat few players are able to achieve, Suarez will be headed to what is his fourth consecutive men's WC tournament with his fellow teammates.

After leaving Atlético Madrid in the summer, the 35-year-old returned to his boyhood club, Nacional, in Montevideo.

And it has been the ideal homecoming for him, in fine goal scoring form ahead of the World Cup.

6. Kylian Mbappe - France and Paris Saint-Germain

Instagram: 73.2 Million | Twitter: 8.9 Million | Facebook: 15 Million

Mbappe was part of France's World Cup winning squad in 2018 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe is a phenomenon.

Already a World Cup winner from France's 2018 triumph, Kylian Mbappe is currently one of the best players in the world and aged just 23, he is tipped to continue on that trajectory for many years to come.

With a potential World Cup double on the cards for the Parisian, there's no wonder people are keeping a keen eye on the talented PSG forward across social media.

5. Gareth Bale - Wales and Los Angeles FC

Instagram: 48.3 Million | Twitter: 19 Million | Facebook: 33 Million

GettyImages-1427342891 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

If you're the manager of Wales, Gareth Bale would be one of the first names on your World Cup squad list.

Now playing in the North American MLS with Los Angeles FC, the Welshman has shown that he has not lost his clinical edge heading into the Qatar 2022 tournament.

Bale's last-gasp winner for LAFC against Philadelphia sent the game to penalties, which his side went on to win.

If the former Real Madrid, Tottenham, and Southampton man brings that clutch aspect of his game to Qatar, who knows how far Wales could go?

4. Karim Benzema - France and Real Madrid

Instagram: 60.4 Million | Twitter: 18.2 Million | Facebook: 43 Million

Benzema: 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Completing the top 10's French trio is none other than Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

France can officially say they possess the best player in the world after the Real Madrid striker was given football most prestigious individual award earlier in the year.

27 goals, 12 assists in the league and 15 goals, 1 assist in the Champions League to help Madrid to a domestic double showed exactly what the prolific striker is capable of.

READ MORE: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe lead FRA

3. Neymar - Brazil and PSG

Instagram: 181 Million | Twitter: 59 Million | Facebook: 88 Million

Neymar scored Brazil's winning penalty at the 2016 Olympic Games Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Kicking off the top three is the face of Brazilian football right now: Neymar.

The winger is no stranger to stepping up for his country in critical moments, including scoring the winning penalty against Germany in the final of the 2016 Olympic Games on home soil.

Much like his PSG teammates, Neymar has been firing on all cylinders so far this season and heads to Qatar having scored 11 goals and registered 9 assists in his first 13 Ligue 1 games for PSG.

Can he help lead Brazil in yet another huge moment?

READ MORE: Neymar leads Selecao into World Cup 2022

2. Lionel Messi - Argentina and PSG

Instagram: 372 Million | Twitter: 3.1 Million (TeamMessi) | Facebook: 106 Million

The 2021 Copa America marked Messi's first international title Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi ranks highly as one of the most followed footballers on the planet.

The Argentine won his first international trophy with his fellow countrymen last year when they defeated Brazil in the Copa America final for their first title in 28 years.

Messi has been in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain this season, wracking up seven goals and 14 assists in 12 league games; almost bettering his tally from last season in half as many games.

Argentina open their World Cup account against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 22 November.

And last but not least...

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal and Manchester United

Instagram: 495 Million | Twitter: 194.6 Million | Facebook: 154 Million

Ronaldo is one of the most followed athletes in the world Picture by OCTAVIO PASSOS

All the way out in front, to the surprise of no one, is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal's captain is on course to make history in Qatar.

The 37-year-old Manchester United striker could become the first player to score at five separate World Cup tournaments, just one year on from becoming the all-time record men's international scorer.

Ronaldo will be looking to lead Portugal to another major title following their European Championship success back in 2016.