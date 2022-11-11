France at FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming, full schedule: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe lead FRA - full squad

France enter the men’s FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar looking to become the first nation to defend their title since Brazil in 1962. The France football team will be led by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who also helped the French win the 2018 World Cup.

France (FRA) are the only team to have made the final of the FIFA World Cup three times since 1998. Les Bleus (The Blues) did not qualify for the 1990 and 1994 football World Cups.

While France exited the Euro 2020 last year in the round of 16, they won the UEFA Nations League this year and qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing on top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Placed in Group D, the two-time world champions will play their opening match against Australia on November 22 (Qatar time). Les Bleus will face Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark on November 26 and then take on Tunisia four days later. All matches can be seen on live streaming in India.

Coach Didier Deschamps, who was the captain of the French World Cup-winning team in 1998 and coach in 2018, retained 11 players part of the 2018 team in his 25-member squad selected for Qatar.

While much of the focus will remain on French forwards Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud, France’s opponents will look to exploit an untested midfield that will be without regular starters Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante due to injuries.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane recovered just in time to make the cut for the football World Cup and will be expected to man the backline alongside Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku

Where to watch France’s FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live in India

All of France’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France match schedule and live India match start times

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

November 23, Wednesday

France (FRA) vs Australia at Al Janoub Stadium - 12:30 AM IST

November 26, Saturday

France (FRA) vs Denmark at Stadium 974 - 9:30 PM IST

November 30, Wednesday

Tunisia vs France (FRA) at Education City Stadium - 8:30 PM IST

Round of 16

December 3, Saturday

Group A winner vs Group B runners-up at Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 4, Sunday

Group C winner vs Group D runners-up at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Group D winner vs Group C runners-up at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 5, Monday

Group B winner vs Group A runners-up at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Group E winner vs Group F runners-up at Al Janoub Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 6, Tuesday

Group G winner vs Group H runners-up at Stadium 974 - 12.30 AM IST

Group F winner vs Group E runners-up at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 7, Wednesday

Group H winner vs Group G runners-up at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-finals

December 9, Friday

Quarter-final 1 at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 10, Saturday

Quarter-final 2 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 11, Sunday

Quarter-final 4 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Semi-finals

December 14, Wednesday

Semi-finals 1 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

December 15, Thursday

Semi-final 2 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Third place match

December 17, Saturday

At Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

Final

December 18, Sunday

At Lusail Stadium - 8.30 PM IST