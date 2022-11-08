Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming, full schedule, squad: Neymar leads quest for sixth title

With a squad filled with upcoming talents, the Brazil football team, led by prolific striker Neymar Jr, will arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar seeking an end to their 20-year wait for the title.

Brazil (BRA) is the only team in the world that has participated in every edition since the inaugural football World Cup was played in 1930. Brazil are also the most successful team at the FIFA World Cups with five titles and enter the Qatar edition as the No. 1 ranked team in the world.

Though Brazil (BRA) haven’t progressed past the quarter-finals in three of their last four FIFA World Cups, The Selecao, which translates to ‘The Team’ in Portuguese, enjoyed an unbeaten run in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and pipped Argentina to finish first in South America.

Apart from dangerous Neymar Jr, Brazil possess the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, who helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona's winger Raphinha and Arsenal’s in-form forwards Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Brazil are placed in Group G and will play their opening match against Serbia on November 24. The Selecao will then play their toughest match of the group against world No. 15 Switzerland on November 28 and conclude the group stage against Cameroon four days later. All matches can be seen on live streaming in India.

Head coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, popularly known as Tite, has included as many as nine forwards in Brazil’s 26-member squad announced on Tuesday. Forward Roberto Firmino, who plays for Liverpool in the Premier League was the biggest omission while 39-year-old defender Dani Alves was the oldest player selected in the Brazilian World Cup squad.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-final stage after losing to Belgium 2-1.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's full squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro

Where to watch Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live in India

All of Brazil’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil’s full schedule and live India match start times

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

November 25, Friday

Brazil (BRA) vs Serbia at Lusail Stadium - 12:30 AM IST

November 28, Monday

Brazil (BRA) vs Switzerland at Stadium 974 - 9:30 PM IST

December 3, Saturday

Cameroon vs Brazil (BRA) at Lusail Stadium - 12:30 AM IST

Round of 16

December 3, Saturday

Group A winner vs Group B runners-up at Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 4, Sunday

Group C winner vs Group D runners-up at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Group D winner vs Group C runners-up at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 5, Monday

Group B winner vs Group A runners-up at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Group E winner vs Group F runners-up at Al Janoub Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 6, Tuesday

Group G winner vs Group H runners-up at Stadium 974 - 12.30 AM IST

Group F winner vs Group E runners-up at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 7, Wednesday

Group H winner vs Group G runners-up at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-finals

December 9, Friday

Quarter-final 1 at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 10, Saturday

Quarter-final 2 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 11, Sunday

Quarter-final 4 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Semi-finals

December 14, Wednesday

Semi-finals 1 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

December 15, Thursday

Semi-final 2 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Third place match

December 17, Saturday

At Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

Final

December 18, Sunday

At Lusail Stadium - 8.30 PM IST