Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming, full schedule: Watch Lionel Messi’s final shot at glory

Riding on a well-balanced squad knit with experience and youth, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina will enter the men’s FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar looking for their first title since 1986.
It will be Argentina's 13th consecutive football World Cup, having participated in each edition since 1974. It will also be Lionel Messi’s fifth and possibly final World Cup as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner turned 35 this year.
The Argentina football team, also known as La Albiceleste because of its white and sky blue jersey, comes into the FIFA World Cup 2022 having won the Copa America last year after 28 years. Argentina also have most members of their Copa America-winning squad intact and in form days ahead of the World Cup.
Placed in Group C, Argentina will play their opening match against Saudi Arabia on November 22. La Albiceleste will face Mexico on November 26 (local time) and then take on Poland four days later. All matches can be seen on live streaming in India.
Coached by Argentinian Lionel Scaloni, the two-time world champions are on a 35-match unbeaten streak which includes a 3-0 win against Euro champions Italy in June. As for Argentina's tight backline, it has allowed only two goals in eight matches this year.
While much of the focus will remain on Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni, who took the reins of Argentina’s football team after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will have the support of veteran Angel Di María on the attacking front.
Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul are expected to carry the midfield while defender Cristian Romero, who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, and Nicolas Otamendi will be Argentina’s pillars in defence.
Argentina’s final squad will be announced on November 13, seven days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in Group A. The final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.
Where to watch Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live in India
All of Argentina’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina match schedule and live India match start times
Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
November 22, Tuesday
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium - 3:30 PM IST
November 27, Sunday
Argentina vs Mexico at Lusail Stadium - 12:30 AM IST
December 1, Thursday
Poland vs Argentina at Stadium 974 - 12:30 AM IST
Round of 16
December 3, Saturday
Group A winner vs Group B runners-up at Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 4, Sunday
Group C winner vs Group D runners-up at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Group D winner vs Group C runners-up at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 5, Monday
Group B winner vs Group A runners-up at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Group E winner vs Group F runners-up at Al Janoub Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 6, Tuesday
Group G winner vs Group H runners-up at Stadium 974 - 12.30 AM IST
Group F winner vs Group E runners-up at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 7, Wednesday
Group H winner vs Group G runners-up at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Quarter-finals
December 9, Friday
Quarter-final 1 at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 10, Saturday
Quarter-final 2 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Quarter-final 3 at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 11, Sunday
Quarter-final 4 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Semi-finals
December 14, Wednesday
Semi-finals 1 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
December 15, Thursday
Semi-final 2 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Third place match
December 17, Saturday
At Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
Final
December 18, Sunday
At Lusail Stadium - 8.30 PM IST