Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming, full schedule: Watch Lionel Messi’s final shot at glory

Riding on a well-balanced squad knit with experience and youth, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina will enter the men’s FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar looking for their first title since 1986.

It will be Argentina's 13th consecutive football World Cup, having participated in each edition since 1974. It will also be Lionel Messi’s fifth and possibly final World Cup as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner turned 35 this year.

The Argentina football team, also known as La Albiceleste because of its white and sky blue jersey, comes into the FIFA World Cup 2022 having won the Copa America last year after 28 years. Argentina also have most members of their Copa America-winning squad intact and in form days ahead of the World Cup.

Placed in Group C, Argentina will play their opening match against Saudi Arabia on November 22. La Albiceleste will face Mexico on November 26 (local time) and then take on Poland four days later. All matches can be seen on live streaming in India.

Coached by Argentinian Lionel Scaloni, the two-time world champions are on a 35-match unbeaten streak which includes a 3-0 win against Euro champions Italy in June. As for Argentina's tight backline, it has allowed only two goals in eight matches this year.

While much of the focus will remain on Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi, Lionel Scaloni, who took the reins of Argentina’s football team after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will have the support of veteran Angel Di María on the attacking front.

Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul are expected to carry the midfield while defender Cristian Romero, who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, and Nicolas Otamendi will be Argentina’s pillars in defence.

Argentina’s final squad will be announced on November 13, seven days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in Group A. The final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Where to watch Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live in India

All of Argentina’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina match schedule and live India match start times

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

November 22, Tuesday

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium - 3:30 PM IST

November 27, Sunday

Argentina vs Mexico at Lusail Stadium - 12:30 AM IST

December 1, Thursday

Poland vs Argentina at Stadium 974 - 12:30 AM IST

Round of 16

December 3, Saturday

Group A winner vs Group B runners-up at Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 4, Sunday

Group C winner vs Group D runners-up at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Group D winner vs Group C runners-up at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 5, Monday

Group B winner vs Group A runners-up at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Group E winner vs Group F runners-up at Al Janoub Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 6, Tuesday

Group G winner vs Group H runners-up at Stadium 974 - 12.30 AM IST

Group F winner vs Group E runners-up at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 7, Wednesday

Group H winner vs Group G runners-up at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-finals

December 9, Friday

Quarter-final 1 at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 10, Saturday

Quarter-final 2 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 11, Sunday

Quarter-final 4 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Semi-finals

December 14, Wednesday

Semi-finals 1 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

December 15, Thursday

Semi-final 2 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Third place match

December 17, Saturday

At Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

Final

December 18, Sunday

At Lusail Stadium - 8.30 PM IST