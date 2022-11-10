England at FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming, full schedule: Underachievers look for Qatar redemption

Led by last edition’s Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, the England national football team will enter the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar seeking its first global title since 1966.
Qatar 2022 will be England’s (ENG) seventh straight football World Cup. The Three Lions have made nine quarter-finals since playing their first FIFA World Cup in 1950 but have lifted the World Cup trophy just once.
England (ENG), fifth in FIFA Rankings, have been clubbed with Asia’s top-ranked side Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B. It is the only group at this World Cup to have all the teams ranked inside the top 20.
England (ENG) will open their campaign against Iran on November 21. They will face the United States on November 25 (Qatar time) and then take on neighbours Wales on November 29 (Qatar time). All matches can be seen on live streaming in India.
With the players who helped England (ENG) make the semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final last year still part of coach Gareth Southgate’s plans, the Three Lions will enter Qatar with one of the more talented and settled pool of players.
Everton’s Jordan Pickford will be expected to be England’s goalkeeper at the World Cup while defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, who plays for Liverpool, and Manchester’s Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will man England’s backline.
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson will be the main man in the mid-field that will have Chelsea youngster Mason Mount, West Ham’s Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.
While Harry Kane will be England’s go-to man upfront, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden also possess the creativity and pace to trouble any defence in the world.
Where to watch England’s FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live in India
All of England’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.
FIFA World Cup 2022: England match schedule and live India match start times
Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
November 21, Monday
England (ENG) vs Iran at Khalifa International Stadium - 6:30 PM IST
November 26, Saturday
England (ENG) vs USA at Al Bayt Stadium - 12:30 AM IST
November 30, Wednesday
Wales vs England (ENG) at Al Rayyan Stadium - 12:30 AM IST
Round of 16
December 3, Saturday
Group A winner vs Group B runners-up at Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 4, Sunday
Group C winner vs Group D runners-up at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Group D winner vs Group C runners-up at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 5, Monday
Group B winner vs Group A runners-up at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Group E winner vs Group F runners-up at Al Janoub Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 6, Tuesday
Group G winner vs Group H runners-up at Stadium 974 - 12.30 AM IST
Group F winner vs Group E runners-up at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 7, Wednesday
Group H winner vs Group G runners-up at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Quarter-finals
December 9, Friday
Quarter-final 1 at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 10, Saturday
Quarter-final 2 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Quarter-final 3 at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 11, Sunday
Quarter-final 4 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Semi-finals
December 14, Wednesday
Semi-finals 1 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
December 15, Thursday
Semi-final 2 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Third place match
December 17, Saturday
At Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
Final
December 18, Sunday
At Lusail Stadium - 8.30 PM IST