England at FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming, full schedule: Underachievers look for Qatar redemption

Led by last edition’s Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, the England national football team will enter the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar seeking its first global title since 1966.

Qatar 2022 will be England’s (ENG) seventh straight football World Cup. The Three Lions have made nine quarter-finals since playing their first FIFA World Cup in 1950 but have lifted the World Cup trophy just once.

England (ENG), fifth in FIFA Rankings, have been clubbed with Asia’s top-ranked side Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B. It is the only group at this World Cup to have all the teams ranked inside the top 20.

England (ENG) will open their campaign against Iran on November 21. They will face the United States on November 25 (Qatar time) and then take on neighbours Wales on November 29 (Qatar time). All matches can be seen on live streaming in India.

With the players who helped England (ENG) make the semi-finals in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final last year still part of coach Gareth Southgate’s plans, the Three Lions will enter Qatar with one of the more talented and settled pool of players.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford will be expected to be England’s goalkeeper at the World Cup while defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, who plays for Liverpool, and Manchester’s Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will man England’s backline.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson will be the main man in the mid-field that will have Chelsea youngster Mason Mount, West Ham’s Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

While Harry Kane will be England’s go-to man upfront, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden also possess the creativity and pace to trouble any defence in the world.

Where to watch England’s FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live in India

All of England’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

FIFA World Cup 2022: England match schedule and live India match start times

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

November 21, Monday

England (ENG) vs Iran at Khalifa International Stadium - 6:30 PM IST

November 26, Saturday

England (ENG) vs USA at Al Bayt Stadium - 12:30 AM IST

November 30, Wednesday

Wales vs England (ENG) at Al Rayyan Stadium - 12:30 AM IST

