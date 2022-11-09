Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming, full schedule: Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance in Qatar

The Portugal national football team, led by one of the greatest forwards of all time Cristiano Ronaldo, will enter the men’s FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar looking to go the distance for the first time.
It will be Portugal's sixth consecutive football World Cup, having participated in each edition since 2002. However, the Selecao haven’t made the most of their chances making just one semi-final appearance in 2006 and no quarter-finals since then.
Qatar 2022 will also be Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth and final FIFA World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or (best football player award) winner is the leading scorer in the international circuit with 117 goals but has struggled for form at his club Manchester United this year.
While Portugal (POR) did win Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2018-19, they have mustered just three wins in the last three editions.
Placed in tough Group H, Portugal will be challenged for the top spot by two-time world champions Uruguay, the team which beat them in the last 16 in 2018. Asian heavyweights South Korea and Ghana, the other two teams that make up Group H, will not be walkovers either.
Portugal will open their campaign against Ghana on November 24. The world No. 9 Portugal will face nemesis Uruguay on November 28 and then take on South Korea in their final group match on December 2. All matches can be seen on live streaming in India.
Coached by Fernando Santos since 2014, Portugal have built plenty of options in different positions and will not be relying solely on Cristiano Ronaldo for goals.
Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and AC Milan's Rafael Leao are among the forwards expected to make the final cut while attacking midfielders Bernardo Silva, who plays for Manchester City and Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes will seek to hold the midfield together.
Portugal’s backline, meanwhile, is expected to be led by Manchester City skipper Ruben Dias and experienced Pepe.
Where to watch Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live in India
All Portugal’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal match schedule and live India match start times
Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
November 24, Thursday
Portugal (POR) vs Ghana at Stadium 974 - 9:30 PM IST
November 29, Tuesday
Portugal (POR) vs Uruguay at Lusail Stadium - 12:30 AM IST
December 2, Friday
South Korea vs Portugal (POR) at Education City Stadium - 8:30 PM IST
Round of 16
December 3, Saturday
Group A winner vs Group B runners-up at Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 4, Sunday
Group C winner vs Group D runners-up at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Group D winner vs Group C runners-up at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 5, Monday
Group B winner vs Group A runners-up at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Group E winner vs Group F runners-up at Al Janoub Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 6, Tuesday
Group G winner vs Group H runners-up at Stadium 974 - 12.30 AM IST
Group F winner vs Group E runners-up at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 7, Wednesday
Group H winner vs Group G runners-up at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Quarter-finals
December 9, Friday
Quarter-final 1 at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 10, Saturday
Quarter-final 2 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Quarter-final 3 at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
December 11, Sunday
Quarter-final 4 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Semi-finals
December 14, Wednesday
Semi-finals 1 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
December 15, Thursday
Semi-final 2 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST
Third place match
December 17, Saturday
At Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST
Final
December 18, Sunday
At Lusail Stadium - 8.30 PM IST