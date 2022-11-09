Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming, full schedule: Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance in Qatar

The Portugal national football team, led by one of the greatest forwards of all time Cristiano Ronaldo, will enter the men’s FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar looking to go the distance for the first time.

It will be Portugal's sixth consecutive football World Cup, having participated in each edition since 2002. However, the Selecao haven’t made the most of their chances making just one semi-final appearance in 2006 and no quarter-finals since then.

Qatar 2022 will also be Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth and final FIFA World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or (best football player award) winner is the leading scorer in the international circuit with 117 goals but has struggled for form at his club Manchester United this year.

While Portugal (POR) did win Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2018-19, they have mustered just three wins in the last three editions.

Placed in tough Group H, Portugal will be challenged for the top spot by two-time world champions Uruguay, the team which beat them in the last 16 in 2018. Asian heavyweights South Korea and Ghana, the other two teams that make up Group H, will not be walkovers either.

Portugal will open their campaign against Ghana on November 24. The world No. 9 Portugal will face nemesis Uruguay on November 28 and then take on South Korea in their final group match on December 2. All matches can be seen on live streaming in India.

Coached by Fernando Santos since 2014, Portugal have built plenty of options in different positions and will not be relying solely on Cristiano Ronaldo for goals.

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and AC Milan's Rafael Leao are among the forwards expected to make the final cut while attacking midfielders Bernardo Silva, who plays for Manchester City and Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes will seek to hold the midfield together.

Portugal’s backline, meanwhile, is expected to be led by Manchester City skipper Ruben Dias and experienced Pepe.

Where to watch Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 matches live in India

All Portugal’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JioTV.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal match schedule and live India match start times

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

November 24, Thursday

Portugal (POR) vs Ghana at Stadium 974 - 9:30 PM IST

November 29, Tuesday

Portugal (POR) vs Uruguay at Lusail Stadium - 12:30 AM IST

December 2, Friday

South Korea vs Portugal (POR) at Education City Stadium - 8:30 PM IST

Round of 16

December 3, Saturday

Group A winner vs Group B runners-up at Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 4, Sunday

Group C winner vs Group D runners-up at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Group D winner vs Group C runners-up at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 5, Monday

Group B winner vs Group A runners-up at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Group E winner vs Group F runners-up at Al Janoub Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 6, Tuesday

Group G winner vs Group H runners-up at Stadium 974 - 12.30 AM IST

Group F winner vs Group E runners-up at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 7, Wednesday

Group H winner vs Group G runners-up at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-finals

December 9, Friday

Quarter-final 1 at Education City Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 10, Saturday

Quarter-final 2 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 at Al Thumama Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

December 11, Sunday

Quarter-final 4 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Semi-finals

December 14, Wednesday

Semi-finals 1 at Lusail Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

December 15, Thursday

Semi-final 2 at Al Bayt Stadium - 12.30 AM IST

Third place match

December 17, Saturday

At Khalifa International Stadium - 8.30 PM IST

Final

December 18, Sunday

At Lusail Stadium - 8.30 PM IST