Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup: Biggest disappointments of Argentina superstar

Ask any football fan and the name Lionel Messi would be in the discussion for the greatest player of all time, even if he might not be their top pick.

However, the first Argentina player to score in four FIFA World Cups has never won the international game's biggest trophy.

Following Argentina's shock opening defeat at the 2022 World Cup to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (22 November), which is likely to be Messi's last global tournament, we look back at three of the star's biggest personal World Cup disappointments.

