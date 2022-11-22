With over 750 senior goals for club and country, Lionel Messi’s credentials as one of the greatest goal scorers in football history are beyond any doubt.

However, the Argentinian master hasn’t quite lived up to these lofty standards on the FIFA World Cup stage.

Lionel Messi has scored seven goals in 20 matches at the FIFA World Cup, spanning five editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).

The stats put Leo Messi’s scoring rate at football World Cups at just 0.35 goals per game. Though an impressive number for many, it is considerably lower than the 0.55 goals per game he boasts in his international outings with Argentina.

Lionel Messi has netted 92 goals in 166 international matches in his career, making him the top goal scorer of all time for Argentina. Messi is also fourth on the list of highest goal scorers in international football and second amongst active players, only behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

But at the World Cups, Messi features way down the list. Germany’s Miroslav Klose (16 goals from 24 matches) is the highest scorer at the quadrennial meet.

Gabriel Batistuta (10 goals from 12 matches) has been Argentina’s most prolific scorer at FIFA World Cups, followed by the great Diego Maradona (8 goals in 21 matches) and Uruguay 1930 Golden Boot winner Guillermo Stabile (8 goals in four matches).

Lionel Messi does have a considerably better goal-scoring record in FIFA World Cup qualifiers though, having netted 28 times in 60 appearances.

Lionel Messi is entering the twilight of his career and will be eyeing to improve his World Cup goal-scoring record considerably at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

While the world waits for Messi’s performance in Qatar, here’s a look at the Argentinian icon’s goals at the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi first FIFA World Cup goal

Lionel Messi scored his first goal in the football World Cup at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany against Serbia and Montenegro in Argentina’s second Group C clash at the FIFA World Cup Stadium in Hamburg.

After witnessing his team beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in their group opener from the bench, Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut against Serbia and Montenegro in the following fixture after coming off the bench in the 75th minute.

Argentina were already leading 3-0 at the time and just three minutes into his debut, Lionel Messi assisted Hernan Crespo for Argentina’s fourth goal of the match. In the 88th minute, Messi got on the scoresheet after latching onto a Carlos Tevez pass and beating the opposition goalkeeper at the near post to complete a 6-0 drubbing.