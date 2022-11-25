Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time and one glance at the statistics is enough to show why.

A five-time winner of the Ballon D’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals in men’s international football and is the only man to score more than 800 goals for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also led his country to UEFA European Championship glory in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2018-19.

However, the FIFA World Cup title has eluded Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal so far and the superstar has not always been at his best in the marquee showpiece.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals in 18 matches at the FIFA World Cup, scoring in every edition he has played in - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five football World Cups after he netted one in Portugal's opener against Ghana at Qatar 2022. At 37 years and 292 days, Ronaldo also became the oldest man to score for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will likely be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at winning the coveted title.

Ronaldo now needs two more goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 to surpass the legendary Eusebio, who has nine FIFA World Cup goals, as the top goal-scorer for Portugal in World Cups.

Let’s glance through Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring journey in FIFA World Cups so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup debut in 2006

A young Cristiano Ronaldo, already recognised as one of the prodigies of world football, was picked for the 2006 FIFA World Cup under the captaincy of the legendary Luis Figo.

Wearing the No. 17 shirt, Ronaldo made his FIFA World Cup debut against Angola. He got a yellow card in the 26th minute and was withdrawn after an hour.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first FIFA World Cup goal came in the next match against Iran. He converted a penalty in the 80th minute to give Portugal a 2-0 win.

It made Ronaldo the youngest Portuguese player to score in a FIFA World Cup match at 21 years and 132 days.