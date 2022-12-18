The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious competition in world football, with the best national teams from across the globe competing for the honour every four years. Initially, only men’s teams competed at the quadrennial showpiece. The women’s FIFA World Cup was introduced in 1991. Since the inaugural competition in 1930, when it was called the Jules Rimet Trophy, the men’s FIFA World Cup has produced eight different champions in 22 editions. Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, England and Spain have won the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Uruguay won the first World Cup held in 1930, beating Argentina 4-2 in the final. (Getty Images)

The men’s Brazil football team has the most FIFA World Cup wins. Brazil have lifted the World Cup a record five times – 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. They are also the only team to compete in all 21 editions. Nicknamed ‘La Selecao’, Brazil are also the most successful men’s team in the World Cup in terms of matches played (109), matches won (73) and goals scored (229). When Brazil won the title for the first time in 1958, legendary striker Pele came to the fore. He scored six goals in that edition, including two in the final against Sweden. During his illustrious career, Pele went on to win three FIFA World Cups – 1958, 1962 and 1970 – and remains the only player to achieve this feat to date.

Brazilian legend Pele is the only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times. (Getty Images)

Hot on the heels of Brazil in the list of most FIFA World Cup wins are Germany and Italy, winning the trophy four times each. While Germany won it in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014, Italy were the champions in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006. Germany’s run in the World Cup can be divided into three periods, Germany pre World War II, West Germany and the present-day reunified Germany. However, all three are considered one nation in the record books. The European giants have also finished among the top three a record 12 times, including four second-place finishes. Former German striker Miroslav Klose holds the record for the most number of goals scored at the FIFA World Cup, netting 16 goals across four editions.

Germany players celebrate their first World Cup triumph in 1954. (1954 Getty Images)

Italy, meanwhile, lifted the World Cup on their debut in 1934 and successfully defended it in 1938, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles. Despite being one of the most successful teams, Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cups in 2018 and 2022. The other nations to win the FIFA World Cup more than once are Argentina (3), France (2) and Uruguay (2). While Argentina triumphed in 1978, 1986 and 2022, Uruguay were victorious in 1930 and 1950. France won it in 1998 and 2018. The Netherlands have reached the final thrice – 1974, 1978 and 2010 – but are yet to add their name to the World Cup winner’s list. Only teams from Europe and South America have won the men’s FIFA World Cup. In the women’s FIFA World Cup, the USA are the most successful nation, winning the title four times in eight editions and have never finished outside the top three. The USA women’s football team won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. They have also scored the most number of goals (138) at the global showpiece. Most FIFA World Cup wins

Men's World Cup Country Titles Year Brazil 5 1958, 1962 1970, 1994, 2002 Germany 4 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Italy 4 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Argentina 3 1978, 1986, 2022 France 2 1998, 2018 Uruguay 2 1930, 1950 England 1 1966 Spain 1 2010