Most goals in international football: From Pele and Puskas to Cristiano and Sunil Chhetri

In an era of club football’s overwhelming popularity, scoring goals while donning the national jersey is still an experience every footballer yearns for.

Then there are a few players who have experienced the feeling over and over again, etching their names in the history books.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, with 117 goals in 182 matches and counting, has scored the most goals in international football in the men’s game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been netting goals regularly since making his debut for the Portuguese national side in 2003 and has 10 hattricks to his name - also the most in international football.

Any mention of Cristiano Ronaldo, however, feels incomplete without drawing comparisons to fellow modern-day icon Lionel Messi. As per norm, the Argentinian magician, who recently led his team to the Copa America title, also appears on the top 10 of this illustrious list.

Lionel Messi (86 goals) is fourth in the all-time top international goal scorers’ list and the second-most prolific active goal scorer (currently playing) after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Interestingly, Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri is also in the mix with 80 goals, making him sixth and third in the all-time and active scorers’ lists, respectively.

Chhetri has played a major role in India’s footballing fortunes in the last decade, earning legendary status in the nation’s sporting history.

However, it’s not just the 21st century stars who feature in the record books.

Legends like Iran’s Ali Daei, who was the first football player to score 100 international goals, Ferenc Puskas of Hungary, who boasted an astounding 1:1 goal to match ratio and three-time World Cup winner Pele also find a place in the roll of honour.

Ali Daei, with 109 goals, is also the top international scorer among Asian players while Godfrey Chitalu of Zambia sits on top in the list of African footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most accomplished European goal scorer of all-time while Lionel Messi and Trinidad and Tobago’s Stern John (70 goals) hold the continental perches for South and North America, respectively.

Curiously, Germany’s Miroslav Klose - the player with most goals (16) in FIFA World Cups - doesn’t feature in the top 10 all-time international goal scorer’s list. Klose’s tally of 71 goals in 137 caps only puts him joint-16th.

Top 10 international goal scorers in men’s football

Top 10 international goal scorers in men’s football Position Player Country Goals Appearances 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 117 188 2 Ali Daei Iran 109 149 3 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142 4 Lionel Messi Argentina 86 162 5 Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84 85 6 Sunil Chhetri India 80 126 7 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 111 8 Ali Mabkhout United Arab Emirates 78 96 8 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78 137 10 Pele Brazil 77 92

Women’s football, meanwhile, is dominated by North American footballers when it comes to goal scoring.

Canada’s captain Christine Sinclair, who led her side to its first Olympic gold medal in football at Tokyo 2020, occupies the top spot with a mammoth 187 goals.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and World Cup winner Abby Wambach of the USA is second with 184 goals, followed by her compatriot Mia Hamm in third.

Interestingly, women’s football has 17 players with 100 international goals or more, compared to just two in men’s football.

Top 10 international goal scorers in women’s football