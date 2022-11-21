Know 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 football results and scores from the matches in Qatar. Get group standings and scorecards from the knockout rounds, including final.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will see a total of 32 top national teams from five different confederations vie for the title of football world champions from November 20 to December 18.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will follow a familiar format with the 32 teams having been divided into eight groups - Group A to H - of four teams each. The teams in each group will face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.
The groups at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 are as follows:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
After the group stage, top two teams from each of the eight groups will move on to the knockout phase, which begins with the Round of 16.
The final will be played on December 18 while the third-place match is slotted for the previous day in the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule. All matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played across eight venues in and around Doha.
You can get all Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup results, points tables and standings for each group and all scores for the knockout rounds, including the final, here:
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1*
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|+2
|2*
|Senegal
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-2
Group A results and scores
Match: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador (Enner Valencia 16’, 31’)
|Position
|Team
|1*
|England
|2*
|Iran
|3
|USA
|4
|Wales
Group B results and scores
Match:
|Position
|Team
|1*
|Argentina
|2*
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|Mexico
|4
|Poland
|Position
|Team
|1*
|France
|2*
|Denmark
|3
|Australia
|4
|Tunisia
|Position
|Team
|1*
|Spain
|2*
|Costa Rica
|3
|Germany
|4
|Japan
|Position
|Team
|1*
|Belgium
|2*
|Canada
|3
|Morocco
|4
|Croatia
|Position
|Team
|1*
|Brazil
|2*
|Switzerland
|3
|Serbia
|4
|Cameroon
|Position
|Team
|1*
|Portugal
|2*
|Ghana
|3
|Uruguay
|4
|South Korea
* Top two teams from each group make the Round of 16
Glossary: GF - Goals For (Goals Scored), GA - Goals Against (Goals Conceded), GD - Goal Difference
Match 1:
Match 2:
Match 3:
Match 4:
Match 5:
Match 6:
Match 7:
Match 8:
Quarter-final 1:
Quarter-final 2:
Quarter-final 3:
Quarter-final 4:
Semi-final 1:
Semi-final 2:
3rd place playoff:
Final:
