The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will see a total of 32 top national teams from five different confederations vie for the title of football world champions from November 20 to December 18.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will follow a familiar format with the 32 teams having been divided into eight groups - Group A to H - of four teams each. The teams in each group will face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.

The groups at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 are as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

After the group stage, top two teams from each of the eight groups will move on to the knockout phase, which begins with the Round of 16.

The final will be played on December 18 while the third-place match is slotted for the previous day in the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule. All matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played across eight venues in and around Doha.

You can get all Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup results, points tables and standings for each group and all scores for the knockout rounds, including the final, here:

FIFA World Cup 2022: Results, scores and group stage points table