Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

Know 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 football results and scores from the matches in Qatar. Get group standings and scorecards from the knockout rounds, including final.

3 min By Utathya Nag
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar results and points tables_GettyImages-1443090318
(Picture by Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will see a total of 32 top national teams from five different confederations vie for the title of football world champions from November 20 to December 18.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will follow a familiar format with the 32 teams having been divided into eight groups - Group A to H - of four teams each. The teams in each group will face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.

The groups at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 are as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

After the group stage, top two teams from each of the eight groups will move on to the knockout phase, which begins with the Round of 16.

The final will be played on December 18 while the third-place match is slotted for the previous day in the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule. All matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played across eight venues in and around Doha.

You can get all Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup results, points tables and standings for each group and all scores for the knockout rounds, including the final, here:

FIFA World Cup 2022: Results, scores and group stage points table

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A points table

Group A
PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGFGAGD
1*Ecuador1100320+2
2*Senegal
3Netherlands
4Qatar1001002-2

Group A results and scores

Match: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador (Enner Valencia 16’, 31’)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B points table

Group B
PositionTeam
1*England
2*Iran
3USA
4Wales

Group B results and scores

Match:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C points table

Group C
PositionTeam
1*Argentina
2*Saudi Arabia
3Mexico
4Poland
Group C results and scores

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D points table

Group D
PositionTeam
1*France
2*Denmark
3Australia
4Tunisia
Group D results and scores

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E points table

Group E
PositionTeam
1*Spain
2*Costa Rica
3Germany
4Japan
Group E results and scores

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F points table

Group F
PositionTeam
1*Belgium
2*Canada
3Morocco
4Croatia
Group F results and scores

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G points table

Group G
PositionTeam
1*Brazil
2*Switzerland
3Serbia
4Cameroon
Group G results and scores

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H points table

Group H
PositionTeam
1*Portugal
2*Ghana
3Uruguay
4South Korea
Group H results and scores

* Top two teams from each group make the Round of 16

Glossary: GF - Goals For (Goals Scored), GA - Goals Against (Goals Conceded), GD - Goal Difference

FIFA World Cup 2022 results: Round of 16

Match 1:

Match 2:

Match 3:

Match 4:

Match 5:

Match 6:

Match 7:

Match 8:

FIFA World Cup 2022 results: Quarter-finals

Quarter-final 1:

Quarter-final 2:

Quarter-final 3:

Quarter-final 4:

FIFA World Cup 2022 results: Semi-finals

Semi-final 1:

Semi-final 2:

FIFA World Cup 2022 results: Third-place playoff

3rd place playoff:

FIFA World Cup 2022 results: Final

Final:

Add this to your favourites
IndiaIND

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022, live streaming and telecast in India: Where and how to watch live
FIFA World Cup 2022 full schedule and match start times in India
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 

You May Like