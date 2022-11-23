The USMNT and England will face off for the third time in FIFA World Cup history on Friday (25 November). Discover the two teams' shared history.
On Friday (25 November), England take on the United States men's national soccer team (USMNT) at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in what will be the 12th men's football international between the two sides.
It will mark the two teams' third fixture in a FIFA World Cup and first since 2010, when the two sides played out a 1–1 draw in the group stage in South Africa.
England captain Harry Kane is an injury doubt for this year's Group B matchup after suffering a knock in the Three Lions' opening group game against Islamic Republic of Iran. However, he trained with the team on Wednesday.
Of the 11 previous meetings between the USMNT and England, who holds the upper hand? What's the exact record each team has racked up against the other?
The first-ever meeting between the two sides came at the 1950 World Cup held in Brazil, with the English making their first appearance at a FIFA World Cup.
After beating Chile in their first game, England were expected to easily defeat their American opponents, but a first-half goal from Joe Gaetjens produced a stunning shock that remains one of the biggest World Cup upsets to this day.
However, since that first meeting, things have overwhelmingly gone in England's favour.
Including that shock reverse in 1950, England and the USA have played 11 times – with England winning 8 and scoring 39 goals.
After the result in Brazil, England scored a whopping 24 goals against the USMNT in their next three games from 1953 to 1964, with 6–3, 8–1, and 10–0 wins.
However, the USA did achieve a second victory over England.
That came in 1993, in the invitational US Cup friendly tournament ahead of the USA hosting the 1994 World Cup.
The Americans held off a disappointing England side 2–0, and England would go on to miss the following year's tournament after failing to qualify.
The only draw between both teams came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when Steven Gerrard and Clint Dempsey each scored as the game finished 1–1 in both team's first match of the tournament.
England won the most recent meeting between the two sides, an international friendly at Wembley in 2018 which finished 3–0 to the hosts.
The full record, as of 23 November 2022, stands at England 8 – Draws 1 – USA 2.
The Group B encounter between England and the USMNT will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Kick-off is scheduled for 22:00 local time on Friday 25 November. That's 19:00 GMT, 11:00 Pacific time on the U.S. west coast, and 14:00 Eastern time on the U.S. east coast.
