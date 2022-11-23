On Friday (25 November), England take on the United States men's national soccer team (USMNT) at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in what will be the 12th men's football international between the two sides.

It will mark the two teams' third fixture in a FIFA World Cup and first since 2010, when the two sides played out a 1–1 draw in the group stage in South Africa.

England captain Harry Kane is an injury doubt for this year's Group B matchup after suffering a knock in the Three Lions' opening group game against Islamic Republic of Iran. However, he trained with the team on Wednesday.

Of the 11 previous meetings between the USMNT and England, who holds the upper hand? What's the exact record each team has racked up against the other?