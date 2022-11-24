Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan players and fans continue cleaning up tradition after shock win in Qatar

Discover how the feel-good factor following the Samurai Blues' sensational victory in the Group E game carried on after with scenes of fans and players tidying up after their celebrations.  

2 min By Chloe Merrell
disciplineFootball
Japan fan FIFA World Cup 2022
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

When Japan’s national football team defeated European powerhouse Germany 2-1 yesterday (23 November) to deliver a second big upset at the FIFA World Cup excitement in the Khalifa International Stadium hit fever pitch.

Japanese fans in the crowds revelled as their side claimed an unexpected victory over the four-time world champions made possible after a late comeback by substitute Asano Takuma.

But just as the Samurai Blues and their supporters captured the imagination of the world with their wild celebrations so too did their response afterwards.

Footage of fans clearing up the stands with giant litter bags have gone viral on social media alongside photos from the Japanese locker room where players similarly left the stadium with everything looking immaculate.

In a post shared by FIFA, photos show the floor of the changing room swept, bibs folded up in a neat pile and, in a touching display of gratitude, a collection of origami swans next a note expressing thanks to the organisers.

FIFA World Cup 2022 jerseys: Of colours and checks, retro and modern!

To followers of Japan such gestures of respect and tidiness are commonplace.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Asia Cup photos of spotless dressing rooms with thank you notes were similarly circulated revealing a unique culture within the team.

Japan will next be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 27 November where they will face Costa Rica.Their Group E rivals were beaten by Spain 7-0 yesterday (23 November).

Should they win the match then Japan will progress through to the tournament's knock-out stages.

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

