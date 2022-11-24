FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan players and fans continue cleaning up tradition after shock win in Qatar

When Japan’s national football team defeated European powerhouse Germany 2-1 yesterday (23 November) to deliver a second big upset at the FIFA World Cup excitement in the Khalifa International Stadium hit fever pitch.

Japanese fans in the crowds revelled as their side claimed an unexpected victory over the four-time world champions made possible after a late comeback by substitute Asano Takuma.

But just as the Samurai Blues and their supporters captured the imagination of the world with their wild celebrations so too did their response afterwards.

Footage of fans clearing up the stands with giant litter bags have gone viral on social media alongside photos from the Japanese locker room where players similarly left the stadium with everything looking immaculate.

In a post shared by FIFA, photos show the floor of the changing room swept, bibs folded up in a neat pile and, in a touching display of gratitude, a collection of origami swans next a note expressing thanks to the organisers.

