【卓球】世界ユース選手権6日目：木原美悠／張本美和、U19女子ダブルス決勝進出…シングルスでも8強入り

Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara's partnership is proving to be too strong, having earned them a spot in the #ITTFWorldYouths U15 Girls' Doubles finals over India's Yashaswini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini 💪#Tunis2022 continues LIVE 👉 https://t.co/obRmtF5f8o pic.twitter.com/TmzkbmpBTW