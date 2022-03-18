Bubka: “We hope we can help as many Ukrainian athletes and people as possible”

Within hours of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, Bubka was already in touch with the Minister of Youth and Sports and members of the Olympic Movement to ensure his country’s athletes and sportspeople would be able to receive the necessary support – and his phone has not stopped ringing ever since.

In this interview, he details how this effort is taking shape, the difficulties faced while a war unravels, and the solidarity from the Olympic community.

During these troubling times, what are your feelings about the current situation in Ukraine?

I am wounded to my core by what is taking place in my country, and I am calling to put an urgent end to this war, which seems to be resonating in every corner of the world. I know that I am not alone in wanting to thank everyone who is supporting the people of Ukraine.

What do your days look like right now?

I am spending every second of every day coordinating efforts with the IOC, my NOC team, the National Federations and the government to identify where the athletes, coaches and their families are located, and then work out how we can best help them. It is very hard, as people are constantly dropping out of communication, and we are very worried for their safety.

We have also been in constant communication with many NOCs and International Federations, trying to do our best to gather assistance for our sports movement.

We have been putting all our energy in the task that was given to us. I spend my entire day in meetings and on the phone. I can have dozen of calls in as many minutes. I sometimes fall asleep at midnight with the phone in my hand.

But like all Ukrainians, every day I struggle to sleep. So I wake up again at three in the morning and turn back to my phone to make more calls and exchange messages with family, friends, athletes and others in our sports community. I sometimes take sleeping pills, but they only get me another couple of hours until sleep is interrupted again.

Our hope is that we can help as many Ukrainian athletes and Ukrainian people as possible.

What are you hearing from Ukrainian sportspeople?

Some athletes, coaches and their families are still living in the war zone. We are attempting to help them the best we can considering the situation.

Other athletes are out of the country and need different types of assistance.

Despite the difficult conditions, our athletes continue to train. They are showing the strength of their spirit and are dedicated to winning.

We also want Ukrainian athletes to participate in international sports competitions. We want them to have the chance to win. We want to see our flag and to hear our anthem at all sports venues around the world.

What kind of messages have you received from the global Olympic community?

From the very beginning, we have been totally overwhelmed by the offers of solidarity from the entire Olympic Movement. It is unique and a true example of the Olympic values in action.

I am humbled by the personal messages I have received, not just from the IOC, NOCs or World Athletics family, but from the global sports family and beyond. These messages include strong condemnation of the invasion, the war and the breach of the Olympic Truce.

I am so thankful for the assistance that the Olympic Movement, the IOC Executive Board and President Bach have offered to the Ukrainian Olympic community, and I am pleased that my NOC team and I can play a part in this important and very much needed task.

In what ways is the Olympic Movement supporting the Olympic community in Ukraine?

We are very grateful that the IOC, many NOCs and International Federations and their member federations have already launched various support initiatives.

After announcing the creation of a humanitarian fund with Olympic Solidarity and the European Olympic Committees, the IOC already released an initial USD 200,000 to support the most pressing efforts.

The NOC of Ukraine, through its 25 regional offices, is handling distribution of the funds to those who need to receive them to carry out these efforts.

Our task force will identify and support other efforts as the situation evolves. To coordinate all the assistance, we are in regular contact with a vast number of NOCs that have offered to help.

We are talking to International Federations too, and they have given assurances that the situation of Ukrainian athletes will be considered for world rankings and so on. The Federations have also allowed their development funds to be used for urgent humanitarian purposes.

We are so grateful for all this support, and want to thank everyone who is helping us in these extremely difficult times.

What are you hearing from the government authorities in Ukraine?

My NOC team and I have been in close connection with the Ministry of Youth and Sport and Minister Vadym Huttsait, a fellow Olympic champion in fencing. I have also personally informed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about the IOC Executive Board decision on the creation of the solidarity fund, as well as other initiatives of the Olympic Movement.

The position and initiatives of the IOC and the Olympic Movement with regard to the current situation are very much appreciated by the Presidential Office, which has been made aware of the humanitarian efforts and the solidarity fund to support the Ukrainian Olympic community and sports movement.

The government encourages those athletes who can to continue competing.

Why should Ukrainian elite athletes continue to compete internationally even during the war?

Our athletes can inspire others by showing the resilience of the Ukrainian people and help send a message of solidarity and peace.

The recent amazing performances by the Ukrainian Paralympians who won the second highest number of medals at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, are a good example of this.

The International Federations and NOCs understand this too and have been amazing by going above and beyond to welcome Ukrainian athletes and facilitate their participation in international sports events.