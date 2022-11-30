Broadcasters honoured at Olympic Golden Rings Awards

Official Olympic media rights-holders were awarded trophies across nine categories, including Best Athlete Profile, Best Example of Equality and Inclusion, Best Feature and Documentary, Best Innovation and Set Design, Best Olympic Programme, Best On-Air Promotion, Best Social Media and Fan Engagement, and Most Sustainable Operation. The awards also recognised the efforts of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), which produced all the live coverage during the Games.

Among the winners were European media rights-holder Warner Bros. Discovery, including a gold trophy for the Best Innovation and Set Design, the US media rights-holder NBCUniversal, which received five awards, including gold trophies for Best Example of Equality and Inclusion for its profile of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and for its “Superfan” on-air promotion.

China Media Group won four awards, including gold for Most Sustainable Operation and Best Olympic Programme, while the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/Radio-Canada) also received two gold awards for Best Athlete Profile and Best Feature and Documentary.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “These awards recognise the creativity, passion and innovation that our media rights-holders display when sharing the magic of the Olympic Games with their audiences. Through the IOC’s partnerships with these leading media companies, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 reached a global audience of more than two billion people, highlighting the unifying power of the Olympic Games. The success of these partnerships can also be seen from the fact that consumer research after Beijing 2022 confirmed the Olympic Games as the world’s most appealing sports and entertainment event.”

The winners were selected from 50 entries by an international jury headed by IOC Member Anant Singh, a producer of two Academy Award-nominated films and the IOC Delegate Member for Visual Production, who commented: “The jury and I were really impressed by the submissions we received from our media rights partners who did exceptional work, in showcasing the power of the Olympic winter sports and the athletes’ achievements to billions around the world. We salute them and congratulate the winners, nominees and their teams for their excellent efforts.”

Created in 1976, the Olympic Golden Rings is a prestigious international contest through which the IOC seeks to promote and recognise excellence in broadcasting the Olympic Games. The contest is organised every two years following the Olympic Games and the Olympic Winter Games.

The full list of award winners is as follows:

Best Olympic Programme presented by IOC Vice President and IOC Coordination Commission Chair for Beijing 2022 Juan Antonio Samaranch

Gold – China Media Group – The Olympism and Art: Emblem

Silver – BBC Sport – Today at the Games

Bronze – Warner Bros. Discovery – Engaging record audiences across Europe

Best Athlete Profile presented by IOC Athletes' Commission Chair Emma Terho

Gold – CBC/Radio-Canada - The Journey with Max Parrot

Silver – NBCUniversal – Jessie Diggins Profile

Bronze – Sky New Zealand – Road to Beijing: Nico Porteous

Best Example of Equality and Inclusion presented by IOC Athletes' Commission Vice-Chair Sarah Walker

Gold – NBCUniversal – Elana Meyers Taylor Profile

Best Feature and Documentary presented by IOC Member Marisol Casado

Gold – CBC/Radio-Canada – Standing On Ceremony

Silver – NBCUniversal – The Ride of Their Lives

Bronze – BBC Sport – Free Spirits

Best Innovation and Set Design presented by IOC Executive Board Member Gerardo Werthein

Gold – Warner Bros. Discovery – The Cube

Silver – China Media Group – AR Special & Winter Games 5G Express

Bronze – BBC Sport – Winter Olympics

Best On-Air Promotion presented by IOC Member Danka Bartekova

Gold – NBCUniversal – Superfan

Silver – China Media Group – Together for a wonderful Games

Bronze – France Télévision – Jeux Olympiques d'hiver Pékin 2022

Best Social Media and Fan Engagement presented by IOC Member Samira Asghari

Gold – China Daily – Jia You! Fan-made Olympic music video

Silver – NBCUniversal – NBC Sports: XXIV Olympic Winter Games

Bronze – Warner Bros. Discovery – Driving record social media engagement, video views and follower growth for Eurosport

Most Sustainable Operation presented by IOC Member and the Chair of the IOC Golden Rings Jury Anant Singh

Gold – China Media Group – Cloud Empowers Olympic Communication

Best Host Production presented by IOC Golden Rings Jury Member Gianni Merlo

Gold – Nathan Hill – Snowboard Cross & Slopestyle

Gold – Peng Gao – Snowboard Halfpipe & Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold – Christopher Taylor Shaut – Snowboard Big Air

Gold – Haiwei Wang – Snowboard Big Air

Gold – Helen Borobokas – Snowboard Cross, Slopestyle, Halfpipe & Parallel Giant Slalom

###

