U.S. exacts revenge on Germany, winning friendly 2-1 to avoid four-game skid

The American women's football team is breathing a sigh of relief to finish the 2022 season.

The United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) rallied from an early deficit to beat Germany 2-1 on Sunday (13 November) evening in Harrison, New Jersey, halting a three-game losing streak and exacting revenge on a German squad that had beaten it by the same score on Thursday night.

Team USA was in danger of losing a fourth consecutive game, something it had never done before in squad history, but used a flurry of offensive attacks and physical prowess to come away with the win in front of over 26,000 fans on a chilly autumn evening.

Sophia Smith (54') and Mallory Pugh (56') scored within minutes of one another, sending the U.S. into the off-season with a triumph after losses to England, Spain and Germany over the last two months.

Jule Brand had put the Germans out in front in the first half (19'), as the U.S. failed to get a shot on goal before the break.

Just four days prior, on Thursday (10 November), Germany had handed the U.S. a 2-1 loss in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., snapping a 71-game unbeaten streak for the U.S. at home - and giving the team its third loss in a row for the first time since 1993.

The 2023 season will be highlighted by the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which both the No. 1-ranked U.S. and No. 3-ranked Germany have already qualified for.

