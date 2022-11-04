Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch the United States Women's National Team defend their FIFA title

The United States Women's National Team will have the chance to defend their FIFA World Cup title at the 2023 instalment of the tournament, based in Australia and New Zealand.

It is the pinnacle of women's soccer, and something the USWNT managed to win back-to-back under Jill Ellis in 2015, and then again in 2019.

But could their loss to newly crowned UEFA European Champions England in October signify a passing of the baton? Or can Vlatko Andonovski and his new look side pull off the unthinkable by winning a third successive title?

The only way to find out, is to tune in - so keep reading to find out how you can watch the US soccer team at the 2023 World Cup...

The USWNT have been drawn in Group E Picture by Azael Rodriguez

The Group Stages - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The US have been drawn in Group E, where they will meet Vietnam, the Netherlands and the winner from Group A of the play-offs. That could be either one of Cameroon, Thailand, or Portugal.

Their final opponent will be settled on 22 February 2023, with Portugal the only confirmed nation for that crucial play-off game.

If you turn the clocks back to 2019, you'll remember that it was the Dutch who were beaten by the Americans in the final. Next year will therefore mark the first time in the tournaments history that two previous head-to-head finalists have met each other in the group stages.

And its not the only first, either, because despite over 700 games played, it will be the first time the USWNT have played in New Zealand. For US soccer, it will also be a first meeting with tournament debutants Vietnam when the two face off next July.

Here's how the USA's schedule is looking so far...

22 July 2023

United States v Vietnam (22:00 KO)

27 July 2023

United States v Netherlands (22:00 KO)

01 August 2023

TBD v United States (04:00 KO)

*all times in ET unless stated otherwise.

Can Megan Rapinoe put in another clutch tournament display? Picture by 2022 Getty Images

One eye on the knockout rounds

If all goes according to plan, Andonovski's side will progress to the knockout rounds. Here's when Group E teams will be in action...

Round of Sixteen: Sunday 6 August

Quarter-finals: Friday 11 August or Saturday 12 August

Semi-finals: Tuesday 15 August or Wednesday 16 August

Third place play-off: Saturday 19 August

Final: Sunday 20 August

The full FIFA schedule can be found here.

How to watch the USA at the 2023 World Cup

In the United States, FOX will be the network broadcasting the FIFA Women's World Cup across the summer.

There will also be Spanish-language coverage aired on Telemundo Deportes.

It will be the second time both networks have held the rights to show the Women's World Cup, the first of which came back in 2019 when the tournament was held in France.

The full schedule, including commentating and punditry line-ups, are likely to be announced the closer we get to the opening game on Thursday 20 July.

For now, however, Fox will be airing USWNT friendlies as they continue their preparation to defend their title, with a clash against Germany first up on Thursday 10 November (18:00 ET).