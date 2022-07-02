Christine Sinclair, Marta, Alex Morgan: The top 15 most prolific goal-scorers in women's international football

If someone asked you to name the leading goal-scorer in international football, you might be inclined to name Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

That is, however, not the case.

In fact, if you were to slot top male scorer Ronaldo's tally of 117 goals among the top 15 scorers in women's football, he would find himself 7th.

And that's because Christine Sinclair currently tops the charts with 189 goals in 310 appearances for Canada.

She leapfrogged the USA’s Abby Wambach, who had originally topped the leaderboard with 184 goals for her country.

And even though an American is no longer leading the way with goals scored, Wambach is one of a staggering six USWNT players in the top 15.

But just how many of the most prolific goal-scorers in women’s football do you know?

Ahead of a football filled 2022, including the Women's Euros and Concacaf W Championship, here are the top 15 in internationals.

Top 15: The leading goal-scorers in women’s international football

15: Carolina Morace (Italy)

105 goals, 153 caps, 0.69 goals-per-game.

14: Sun Wen (China)

106 goals, 163 caps, 0.65 goals-per-game.

11: Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy), Michelle Akers (USA), Patrizia Panico (Italy)

Sharing 11th is the Italian duo of Elisabetta Vignotto (110 games) and Patrizia Panico (196 games), plus USA forward Michelle Akers (155 games).

The trio all scored 107 goals.

Vignotto average the best goals-per-game rate at 0.97, followed by Akers (0.69) and Panico (0.55).

Panico, Italy's joint-highest goal-scorer, coaches in the women's Serie A Picture by 2021 Getty Images

10: Maysa Jbarah (Jordan)

Maysa Jbarah is one of the few players in the top 15 who are still actively playing football, though she admittedly has one eye on coaching when she does call it quits on playing.

The 32-year-old has registered 113 goals in 110 games for her country to the end of June 2022.

Impressively, Jbarah has the best goals-per-game ratio of all the players in the top 15 - averaging 1.03 goals a game.

She wants to encourage more Jordanian women into taking up football: "Representing one’s country is a motive and an honor for any player," she told Jordan News.

"We are currently working on increasing the number of women in Jordanian football.”

And to those who may hold themselves back due to fear of criticism, Jbarah has a message: “Women athletes should pay no mind to criticism and work to achieve their dreams, follow their coaches’ instructions, and persevere to learn from mistakes to move past all failed attempts."

8: Marta (Brazil) & Alex Morgan (USA)

Both Marta and Morgan are footballing heroes for their own nations - Brazil and USA, respectively.

Both have 115 goals.

Marta made history at Tokyo 2020 Picture by 2016 Getty Images

Marta

For Marta, who is still actively playing, history will look back fondly on her and the records she has broken.

At Tokyo 2020 in 2021, she became the first player of any gender to score at five-consecutive Olympic Games.

"I hope you're dreaming about what you did a few hours ago," wrote fellow Brazil legend Pele when she scored in Tokyo.

"Speaking of which, how many dreams do you think you inspired today?"

There is no possible number to encapsulate the impact Marta has had on women's football.

With 115 goals in 172 games - so far - Marta could still yet climb the charts as she continues to light up the pitch whenever she steps onto it.

Alex Morgan

For her club, San Diego Wave FC, Alex Morgan is in the form of her life.

And for country, Morgan's prolific goal-scoring has always been a constant.

With 115 goals in 192 games, averaging 0.61 goals a game, she is sure to have plenty of memorable moments for the USWNT.

Morgan's new-found form could help her climb the leaderboard Picture by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

But one goal in particular will perhaps standout above the rest for fans.

And that goal is Morgan's last-minute winner against rivals Canada at the 2012 Olympic Games.

"It's in! Alex Morgan has won it!", the infamous header may just be the pick of a plentiful bunch.

7: Julie Fleeting (Scotland)

116 goals, 121 caps, 0.96 goals-per-game.

6: Birgit Prinz (Germany)

128 goals, 214 caps, 0.6 goals-per-game.

5: Kristine Lilly (USA)

130 goals, 352 caps, 0.37 goals-per-game.

4: Carli Lloyd (USA)

134 goals, 316 caps, 0.42 goals-per-game.

3: Mia Hamm (USA)

158 goals, 275 games, 0.57 goals-per-game.

2: Abby Wambach - USA

Abby Wambach has been arguably one of the most influential players of the modern era for the US Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT).

And even though she wants people to forget her and focus on those still playing, her legacy will speak for itself.

184 goals in 256 caps for the USA, she is their all-time leading goal-scorer and spent time as the world's leading scorer before Christine Sinclair overtook her.

Wambach (left) hopes Morgan (right) breaks her record Picture by 2011 Getty Images

But Wambach is hoping former teammate Alex Morgan breaks her record.

"I want people not to be talking about Abby Wambach in 10 years," she has previously said.

For her, it indicates that the game has moved forward and grown without her, which is something she has 'always hoped for'.

Wambach retired at the end of 2015, having won the World Cup earlier that year on the soil of rivals Canada.

1: Christine Sinclair - Canada

It had been a long time coming, but in 2020 Christine Sinclair finally became the all-time leading goal-scorer in women's international football.

In January 2020, a 23rd minute strike in an Olympic qualifier sealed the deal for the Canadian.

It's been a 22-year international career so far, and Sinclair isn't letting up just yet.

She intends on being there if Canada qualify for the World Cup (2023) and the Olympic Games (2024).

With 189 goals in 310 games so far, she could extend her lead at the top even further before she decides to retire.

But despite all those goals and appearances, Sinclair didn't have a major international title to show for it.

That was until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021.

Canada defied expectations and Sinclair captained them to a gold medal.

And to make it even more satisfying, their journey to the top included a win over rivals USA in the semi-finals.

Whether she remains the leading scorer beyond her retirement or not, Sinclair has cemented her place in women's football history and given Canadian players an infinite role model.

Looking to the future: Who could rival Sinclair for top spot?

With many of the top 15 already retired, a new age of footballers could look to rise to the top of the leaderboard.

But who is already on their way up?

Perhaps the most obvious candidate is the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema.

Miedema on track to climb the leaderboard Picture by 2021 Getty Images

She breaks records for club and country for fun.

In 2019, Miedema overtook her footballing hero, Robin van Persie, to become the country's all-time leading scorer.

At Tokyo 2020, she added 10 goals to her account, breaking the record of the most goals scored in a single Olympics tournament.

She now has 92 goals in 110 appearances for her country.

Aged 25, soon to be 26, Miedema certainly has time on her side to catch up to, and potentially overtake, Sinclair.

And she has the prime opportunity to add even more goals to her game at the Women's Euros 2022.