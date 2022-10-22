2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw: champs USA to meet Netherlands in 2019 final rematch

Reigning champions USA will face 2019 runners-up Netherlands in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stages after the draw was made on Saturday (22 October).

Two-time world champion and double Olympic gold medallist Carli Lloyd was one of the hosts in Auckland with New Zealand meeting former winners Norway in the opening match of the competition at Eden Park on 20 July.

The 32 teams were placed into eight groups of four with USA also drawn alongside tournament debutantes Vietnam and the winners of the Group A play-off.

Recently-crowned European champions England, who beat USA in a friendly earlier this month, will face Denmark and China as well as the Group B play-off winners.

Olympic champions Canada will play joint-hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland and Nigeria.

Lloyd said after the draw she was confident USA could complete a three-peat of titles, saying, ""The USA mentality has always been about us. For starters, they all need to believe that they can do it. It is not impossible, it's going to be hard. But I have full confidence in them and I hope that they can bring this trophy home."

The final will be held in Stadium Australia, the main venue for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, on 20 August.

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland.

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada.

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan,

Group D: England, Group B play-off winner, Denmark, China.

Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A play-off winner.

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C play-off winner.

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina.

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, Republic of Korea.

