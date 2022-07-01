Pathway to Paris: Football qualification system explained

Football is one of the oldest sports on the Olympic programme, having been a fixture at the Games since 1900, with the exception of Los Angeles 1932. The women’s game was added to the programme at Atlanta 1996 and has been a mainstay ever since.

Paris 2024 marks a return of the sport to the city where football debuted at the Games. The competition begins on 24 July, two days before the Opening Ceremony. In all, there will be 28 teams competing (12 in the women’s tournament and 16 in the men’s) - the same number as Tokyo 2020, and the matches will played across six venues:

Paris (Parc des Princes stadium)

Nantes

Lyon

Saint-Etienne

Marseille

Nice

Bordeaux

The Finnish goal keeper, Olavi Laaksonen, fails to prevent Austria scoring a penalty goal during a football match at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics

Number of teams

Women

There will be 12 teams in the women's tournament, with a total of 216 athletes (18 per team). One quota place will be given to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) team of the host country (France), while the other 11 will be disputed by National Olympic Committees from around the world, through qualification tournaments.

Men

There will be 16 teams in the men's tournament, with a total of 288 athletes (18 per team). One quota place will ve given to the National Olympic Committee (CON) team of the host country (France), while the other 15 will be disputed by National Olympic Committees from around the world, through qualification tournaments.

Age limit

There is no age limit in the women's tournament at Paris 2024, nor the competitions that qualify National Olympic Committee teams for the upcoming Games.

In the men's tournament, athletes born on or after 1 January 2001 (aged 23 at the time of Paris 2024) are eligible to play in the qualifiers and competition matches of the upcoming Games. However, three (3) footballers born before the mentioned date, above the age limit, can be included in the squad list (18 players per team).

Players of Team Canada pose for a team photograph prior to the Women's Gold Medal Match between Canada and Sweden on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 06, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. Picture by NAOMI BAKER/GETTY IMAGES

Qualification system

Qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024 must be organised by FIFA in collaboration with the respective regional confederations:

Africa (CAF - African Football Confederation)

(CAF - African Football Confederation) North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF - Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football)

(CONCACAF - Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football) South America (CONMEBOL - South American Football Confederation)

(CONMEBOL - South American Football Confederation) Asia (AFC - Asian Football Confederation)

(AFC - Asian Football Confederation) Europe (UEFA - European Union of Football Associations)

(UEFA - European Union of Football Associations) Oceania (OFC - Oceania Football Confederation)

Neymar (L) of Brazil celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after scoring the winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Men's Football Final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana Stadium on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture by 2016 Getty Images

Distribution of quota places and schedule

Women

The 12 quota places for the Paris 2024 Games women's football competition will be distributed through qualification tournaments as follows:

Africa: 2 quota places - tournament TBD (to be decided).

2 quota places - tournament TBD (to be decided). North, Central America and the Caribbean: 2 quota places that will be decided through the Women's Concacaf Championship in Mexico, between July 4th to 18th, 2022.

2 quota places that will be decided through the Women's Concacaf Championship in Mexico, between July 4th to 18th, 2022. South America: 2 quota places - tournament TBD.

2 quota places - tournament TBD. Asia: 2 quota places - tournament TBD.

2 quota places - tournament TBD. Europe: 2 quota places - tournament TBD.

2 quota places - tournament TBD. Oceania: 1 quota place - tournament TBD.

1 quota place - tournament TBD. Host country (France): 1 quota place.

Men

The 16 quota places for the Paris 2024 Games men's football competition will be distributed through qualification tournaments as follows:

Africa: 3.5 quota places (a 4th place can be obtained through play-off match against an Asian NOC) - tournament TBD.

3.5 quota places (a 4th place can be obtained through play-off match against an Asian NOC) - tournament TBD. North, Central America and the Caribbean: 2 quota places that will be defined through the Concacaf Under 20 Championship in Honduras, between June 18th and July 4th, 2022.

2 quota places that will be defined through the Concacaf Under 20 Championship in Honduras, between June 18th and July 4th, 2022. South America: 2 quota places - tournament TBD.

2 quota places - tournament TBD. Asia: 3.5 quota places (a 4th place can be obtained through play-off match against an African NOC) - tournament TBD.

3.5 quota places (a 4th place can be obtained through play-off match against an African NOC) - tournament TBD. Europe: 3 quota places - tournament TBD.

3 quota places - tournament TBD. Oceania: 1 quota place - tournament TBD.

1 quota place - tournament TBD. Host country (France): 1 quota place.

Africa and Asia will compete in a play-off match to determine which of the two confederations is allocated a fourth quota place.

Annika Nessvold #4 of Team Sweden dribbling the ball with Qingmei Sun #11 following during the 1996 Olympics Game against Team China at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida

Footballers to keep an eye on

In the women’s competition, four-time Olympic champions the USA will always be among the favourites. Megan Rapinoe, one of the biggest names in world football, will be 39 by the time of Paris 2024 and in search of a second gold medal at the Games.

Canada are the reigning Olympic champions and will be aiming to defend their title at the next Games, while Brazil will be without legends of the past such as Formiga - an ever-present at the Games since Atlanta 1996 - but will still have strength in their ranks, including forwards Bia Zaneratto and Debinha.

In Europe, Tokyo silver medallists Sweden are second in the FIFA rankings and will count on the leadership of Emma Blackstenius as they aim to qualify for another edition of the Games. Spain have Alexia Putellas, the 2021 UEFA European Women’s Football of the Year among their roster, while third-ranked France will have the support of a nation behind them as they play in their home Olympic Games.

In the men’s competition, Brazil are reigning Fifa Under 17 World Champions and will be aiming for a third consecutive Olympic triumph. Host nation France’s Arnaud Kalimuendo also starred in the Under 17 tournament scoring five goals which he followed up with 12 goals for his club side Lens last season. And who can forget Kylian Mbappe, the global superstar who has professed his wish to play in the Paris Games.

For Italy, keep an eye on Wilfried Gnonto who scored three times at the Under 17 World Cup. He also scored five goals from 10 games in a championship run with club side Zurich and was part of the squad during the UEFA Nations League tournament, assisting a goal against Germany.

Lionel Messi of Argentina embraces Ronaldinho of Brazil after the men's football semifinal match between Argentina and Brazil at Workers' Stadium on Day 11 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 19, 2008 in Beijing, China Picture by 2008 Getty Images

Football qualification timeline for Paris 2024

Women

TBD: Asian qualifying tournament (AFC).

TBD: qualifying tournament in Africa (CAF).

July 4-18, 2022: North, Central America and Caribbean Women's Championship (CONCACAF) in Mexico.

TBD: qualifying tournament in South America (CONMEBOL).

TBD: Oceania qualifying tournament (OFC).

TBD: European qualifying tournament (UEFA).

September 2023: CONCACAF play-off for the Olympic tournament (format to be decided).

Men

June 18-July 4, 2022: CONCACAF Men's Under-20 Championship in Honduras.

TBD: Asian qualifying tournament (AFC).

TBD: qualifying tournament in Africa (CAF).

TBD: qualifying tournament in South America (CONMEBOL).

TBD: Oceania qualifying tournament (OFC).

TBD: European qualifying tournament (UEFA).

TBD: Intercontinental play-off between Africa and Asia.

Date TBD: FIFA will send the acceptance form to all National Olympic Committees, qualified for Paris 2024, two weeks after the end of the last qualifying match for Paris 2024.

Date TBD: deadline for the National Olympic Committees, which had their teams qualified for Paris 2024, to confirm the use of the quota places.

Date TBD: FIFA relocates those quota places that are eventually not confirmed.

8 July 2024: Deadline for sports entries for Paris 2024.

24 July - 9 August 2024: Olympic football tournaments for women and men are held.

26 July to 11 August 2024: Olympic Games Paris 2024.

