USA women's 71-game home unbeaten streak snapped by Germany in friendly

The United States suffered a 2-1 defeat to Germany in a women's international friendly on Thursday (10 November), seeing the U.S. team's 71-game unbeaten run at home come to an end.

Paulina Krumbiegel struck in the final minute for the visitors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as USA dropped their third consecutive game - their worst slide since 1993. Their 71-game home streak was the team's second-longest ever.

Germany moved out in front after 52 minutes via an own goal by American goalkeeper Casey Murphy.

Megan Rapinoe came off the bench to score her first goal of 2022 in the 85th minute from an Alex Morgan cross and equalise for the United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT).

Yet parity proved to be short-lived as Krumbiegel reestablished the Germany lead for good and sending the hosts to their first loss at home in more than five years. Last month, Vlatko Andonovski's side lost to Spain and England in a pair of away friendlies.

Megan Rapinoe's late equaliser was not enough to prevent USA from losing to Germany on Thursday. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

USA and Germany were meeting for the first time since 2018. The two Women's World Cup qualifiers will meet again on Sunday in Harrison, New Jersey, to close out their year.

Read our preview for the USA-Germany series here.

For next year's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand, holders USA have been drawn into Group E with Vietnam, Netherlands and the Group A play-off winners.

Germany are in Group H with Morocco, Colombia and the Republic of Korea.