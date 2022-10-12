FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Fixtures, scores and points table

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 is being hosted in India from October 11 to 30.

The seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was initially scheduled for 2020 but was then postponed due to COVID-19.

Three venues - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao (Goa) and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) will host the 32 football matches of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. The final will be played in Navi Mumbai.

A total of 16 teams from all across the globe will be competing for the honours. India, who qualified for the tournament courtesy of being hosts, will make their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup debut at the tournament.

The teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The groups are as follows:

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 groups

Group A: India, Brazil, USA, Morocco

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

Teams from each group will play each other in a round-robin format and after the group stage is over, the top two from each group will make the quarter-finals.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 football: Group stage results and scores

Group A

Match: Morocco 0-1 Brazil

Scorers: Morocco - N/A; Brazil - Jhonson (5')

Match: India 0-8 USA

Scorers: India - N/A; USA -Melina Rebimbas (9’, 31’), Charlotte Kohler (14’), Onyeka Gamero (24’), Gisele Thompson (38’), Ella Emri (52’), Taylor Suarez (58’ P) and Mia Bhuta (60’)

Match: USA 1-1 Brazil

Scores: USA - Nicollette Kiorpes (33'); Brazil - Carol (37')

Match: India 0-3 Morocco

Scores: India- N/A; Morocco - Doha El Madani (51'), Yasmine Zouhir (62'), Djennah Cherif (90+1');

Group A Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points Goal difference 1 USA 2 1 0 1 4 +8 2 Brazil 2 1 0 1 4 +1 3 Morocco 2 1 1 0 3 +2 4 India 2 0 2 0 0 -11

Group B

Match: Chile 3-1 New Zealand

Scorers: Chile - Ambar Figueroa (12'), Tali Rovner (22'), Anais Cifuentes (64'); New Zealand - Emily Clegg (52')

Match: Germany 2-1 Nigeria

Scorers: Germany - Svea Stoldt (49'), Mara Alber (61'); Nigeria - Miracle Usani (30')

Match: Germany 6-0 Chile

Scorers: Germany - Jella Veit (20'), Alara Sehitler (24'), Mara Alber (40'), Marie Steiner (58'), Loreen Bender (60'), Laila Portella (90'+5'); Chile - N/A

Match: Nigeria 4-0 New Zealand

Scorers: Nigeria - Amina Bello (16'), Miracle Usani (34'), Taiwo Afolabi (75'), Edidiong Etim (90'+5'); New Zealand - N/A

Group B Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points Goal difference 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 6 +8 2 Nigeria 2 1 1 0 3 +3 3 Chile 2 1 1 0 0 -4 4 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 -6

Group C

Match: Mexico 1-2 China

Scorers: Mexico - Katherin Guijarro (90+3'); China - Qiao Ruiqi (49'), Yu Xingyue (90')

Match: Spain 1-0 Colombia

Scorers: Spain - Jone Amezaga (85'); Colombia - N/A

Group C Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points Goal difference 1 China 1 1 0 0 3 +1 2 Spain 1 1 0 0 3 +1 3 Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 -1 4 Colombia 1 0 1 0 0 -1

Group D

Match: Canada 1-1 France

Scorers: Canada - Chukwu (67'); France - Calba (73')

Match: Japan 4-0 Tanzania

Scorers: Japan - Uno Shiragaki (33'), Mao Itamura (67'), Ai Tsujisawa (75'), Momoko Tanikawa (81'); Tanzania - N/A

Group D Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points Goal difference 1 Japan 1 1 0 0 3 +4 2 Canada 1 0 0 1 1 0 3 France 1 0 0 1 1 0 4 Tanzania 1 0 1 0 0 -4

* Top two from each group make the quarter-finals

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 football: Knockouts results

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Third-place playoff

Final