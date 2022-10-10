FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, live streaming: India start versus USA - full schedule

In what will be a historic match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Indian women’s football team will face off against the USA in its Group A opener of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

Indian women qualified for the football tournament courtesy of being the hosts and will feature in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, now in its seventh edition, for the very first time. Watch live streaming in India!

Apart from the USA, India will also face Morocco and mighty Brazil in their following group matches on October 14 and 17, respectively. India will play all their group matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Coached by Sweden’s Thomas Dennerby, a former Nigeria women’s football team coach, India will most likely be captained by Astam Oraon, who led the team during the recent exposure tour to Spain.

Overall, 16 countries divided equally into four groups will vie for the quarter-final spots. The top two from each group will make the cut.

Reigning champions Spain are placed in Group C while 2014 champions Japan, who have also finished runners-up twice, are in Group D. North Korea, the most successful team at the event with two titles, will not be part of the biennial tournament.

The semi-finals will be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa while the final will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

The seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was initially scheduled for 2020 in India but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The junior women’s World Cup will be the second major FIFA event to be held in India after the country hosted the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.

Where to watch FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 live in India

All matches of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will be telecast live on the Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the Voot Select app and JioTV.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: India’s schedule and live match start times

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Tuesday, October 11: India vs USA - 8:00 PM IST

Friday, October 14: India vs Morocco - 8:00 PM IST

Monday, October 17: India vs Brazil - 8:00 PM IST

Friday, October 21: Quarter-finals - 4:30 PM IST onwards

Saturday, October 22: Quarter-finals - 4:30 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, October 26: Semi-final 1 - 4.30 PM IST

Wednesday, October 26: Semi-final 2 - 8.00 PM IST

Sunday, October 30: Third place - 4.30 PM IST

Sunday, October 30: Final - 8.00 PM IST

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022: Indian football squad

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi, Melody Chanu, Anjali Munda

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi

Midfielders: Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom, Neha, Rejya Devi, Shelia Devi, Kajol D'Souza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Tirkey

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 groups

Group A: India, Brazil, USA, Morocco

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France