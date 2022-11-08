How to watch USWNT v Germany: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

After a brilliant start to the domestic football season, players rejoin their international sides for the last break of 2022.

2022 Women's European Championship finalists Germany travel to Florida and New Jersey where they'll take on reigning World Champions USWNT in not one, but two international friendly fixtures.

The first of the two matches kicks off on Thursday 10 November at 1900 local time, which will be 01:00 CET on the morning of Friday 11. The game is set to take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Just days later on Sunday 13 November, the two footballing giants will face off again but this time at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey with a local kick off time of 17:00 (23:00 CET).

These two sides last met back in 2018 during the SheBelieves Cup in America, where the USWNT secured a 1-0 win.

Will it be different this time around? Here’s all you need to know ahead of the two fixtures.

GettyImages-1412036483 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Bounce back

There’s one thing these two sides have in common: England’s Lionesses.

Germany famously missed out on European Championship glory during a 2-1 loss to England this summer and the USA also fell victim to Sarina Wiegman’s side earlier this year in a 2-1 friendly.

Both of these sides have experienced a painful loss at Wembley this year - and both will be ready to bounce back.

After impressing all tournament, Germany captain Alexandra Popp narrowly missed out on a chance to play in the final against England. Popp featured in Germany’s most recent fixture against France and captained her side to a 2-1 win - whilst scoring both goals in the process - so she’ll be eager to continue her winning ways against World Champions.

The USWNT’s most recent set of fixtures didn’t go the way they’d wished. After losing 2-1 at Wembley, they then went onto suffer a 2-0 loss against Spain a few days later.

Mallory Pugh and Alex Morgan both missed out on their team’s European jaunt but return to the squad this month and manager Vlatko Andonovski will be hoping their return is the boost his squad needs in order to two wins over the European Championship finalists.

Next gen

Rewind to the beginning of the summer and a lot of pundits had written off Germany’s European Championship hopes due to their youthful squad, suggesting a lack of experience.

What we instead witnessed was a burst of creative young talent complemented by the inclusion of a few experienced players that took them all the way to the final. Despite missing out on glory, the German national team reignited their dominance and looked set for next year’s World Cup.

The USWNT find themselves in a similar situation.

An introduction of new, young talent has perhaps toppled their balance in recent games, but the continued inclusion of experienced players like Rapinoe and Morgan are in to help steady any nerves.

Whilst the likes of Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman have already burst onto the scene, they’re perhaps still in need of a helping hand from World Champion teammates to lead the way.

These two fixtures will both be about perfecting the balance between exceptionally talented youth players and experienced leaders.

GettyImages-1431467546 Picture by Michael Regan

Ones to watch - USA v Germany

We’ve already mentioned captain Alexandra Popp, but you can never write the German captain off when it comes to goal scoring opportunities.

The 31-year-old is ruthless in front of goal and will be looking to increase her goal tally on both occasions against the World champions.

21-year-old Klara Bühl is one to keep an eye on. The youngster impressed this summer but has struggled to make an impact domestically under new Bayern Munich manager Alexander Straus.

Regrouping with the national team may just be the boost her season needs.

It’s all eyes on the young guns for the USWNT as their wealth of youthful talent have been impressive domestically.

Sophia Smith found the back of the net against England earlier this year, as did Trinity Rodman - who was later ruled offside by VAR. The duo will be eager to help get their side back to winning ways against the Germans.

Mallory Pugh returns to the squad having not been included for the games against England and Spain and will help to further strengthen the USA’s attack.

How to watch USA v Germany

These two games are match-ups between the very best.

As the only two countries to have won the World Cup on multiple occasions, both games will be a true test looking towards next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Both games will be broadcast live: