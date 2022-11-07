Women’s Football Weekly Review: Barcelona and Chelsea triumph as Lyon drop points 

There was no Serie A Femminile football this weekend, but the rest of Europe still provided us with action.

Big score lines and shock results brought us enough drama to last us through the imminent international break.

We're reflecting on the action across four of Europe's top leagues from the most recent weekend fixtures.

Top players of the week

Lauren James

Lauren James impressed during Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Manchester United this weekend. The 21-year-old has required some patience since joining the Blues in 2021, but that is now paying off in the form of both starts and goals.

With three goals in two games, James looks as confident as ever on the pitch and her in-game relationship with Kerr seems rock solid. Throughout the win over Manchester United, the pair’s seamless link-up play dominated the opposition’s defence and came together to produce Chelsea’s second.

James is really coming into her own at Chelsea and will look to add more goals to her tally this season as her side face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after the international break.

GettyImages-1439579476 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Carolin Simon

After her German National Team call up for the upcoming friendly fixtures against the USWNT, Carolin Simon celebrated in style with two assists in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Freiburg.

Both assists came in the form of almost identical corners, and Simon demonstrated her value to the side throughout the ninety minutes

Throughout the season so far, Simon’s set pieces have been clinical. Her ability to continuously provide superb deliveries gives Bayern - and Germany - one up over their opponents. Defending a Simon corner is no small feat and is a threat that other Frauen Bundesliga will be studying hard this year.

Lisa Evans

Despite being on the losing side this weekend, West Ham’s Lisa Evans ability to change a game shone through. Tallying a goal and two assists in West Ham’s 5-4 loss to Brighton, the former Arsenal star very nearly led the Hammers to an extraordinary comeback.

Her cross-like shot opened the scoring early on this weekend but it was her burst of creativity down the flank on two successive occasions in the dying moments of the game that impressed the most.

At 5-2 down with less than ten to play, many players would’ve let their head drop. Instead, Evans expertly beat Brighton’s Pattinson to play a cross into Asseyi, who fired it home and seconds after the restart replicated that same exact play for Asseyi to score another.

Despite the final scoreline, there’s no doubt that Evans’ talent is that of a player who can single-handedly change the course of a game within a matter of minutes.

Top games of the week

Barcelona were looking to continue their unbeaten La Liga Feminina streak heading into this weekend’s El Clasico, and they did just that in an absolute thrashing of rivals Real Madrid.

The Spanish champions proved their dominance from the very start - taking only four minutes for Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic to find the back of the net and open the scoring. As the game neared the halfway point, Madrid found steam and looked as if they could find a way back - only to be hit in the 43rd minute by a second Barcelona goal from Patri.

Only seven minutes into the first half and the visitors struck again. This time, Aitana found herself on the score sheet despite Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez performing well throughout the game. With less than ten minutes left to play, Rolfö sealed the deal and found a fourth for the Blaugranes.

The win means Barcelona are yet to lose a game this domestic season and takes them five points clear at the top La Liga Feminina, whilst Real Madrid find themselves in fifth place with one less game played.

GettyImages-1439227162 Picture by Jan Hetfleisch Phone: 00436642403737

Bayern Munich are keeping hot on the heels of second and first placed Frankfurt and Wolfsburg as they secured yet another win in the Frauen Bundesliga - this time a 3-0 performance over fifth placed Freiburg.

The visitors expertly exploited Freiburg’s defence, as their first two goals - that were almost identical - both came from set pieces from Carolin Simon. Schuller found herself on the scoresheet first with a header in the 21st minute and Viggosdottir followed in the second half around the hour mark.

A brilliant counter attack resulted in Bayern’s third and final goal, as Stanway played a superb ball straight to the feet of Klara Buhl who sent it across goal for Sarah Zadrazil to fire home.

The WSL treated us to a nine goal thriller this weekend between West Ham and Brighton. This was Brighton’s first game without longstanding manager Hope Powell who stepped down last week after their loss to Tottenham.

West Ham opened the scoring early on as Lisa Evans found the back of the net with what originally looked like a cross. However, just minutes later Danielle Carter took the ball off of Hammers goalkeeper Hillyerd and equalized. Within only three minutes, Brighton had doubled their scoreline as a low cross from Carter found Sarri with space to slot it home. 2-1 in 11 minutes.

Hillyerd looked to save a Sarri freekick but spilled the attempt and gave Brighton another chance at goal. Moments later, Olme was brought down in the area and the referee was in no doubt that the challenge should result in a penalty. Danielle Carter stepped up, secured a brace and confidently made it 3-1 in the 20th minute.

Into the second half and a defensive mix-up from Brighton saw Williams netting an own goal to make it 3-2, but it didn’t take long for the visitors to rectify their mistakes as Terland’s tap in just made it over the line following a 68th minute corner. The game looked wrapped up in the 71st minute when George Fox’s strike put Brighton 5-2 up - but there was still late action to unfold.

A Lisa Evans ball into the box was met by an unmarked Asseyi who headed it home for 5-3, and the pair linked up again just one minute later for a very similar play that resulted in their fourth and final goal of the day.

Top results of the week

Sat at bottom of the D1 Arkema having yet to win a point, not many fans fancied Guingamp’s chances against reigning champions Lyon. However, much to Lyon’s frustration, Guingamp held the current league leaders to a goalless draw this weekend.

What lacked in goals was made up for in dramatic chances. Early on, an accidental overpowering ball back to Christiane Endler had the French champions on edge as it flew just wide of the post and avoided what would have been an embarrassingly avoidable own goal.

Lyon had a number of chances in front of goal but despite their efforts, could not find the back of the net. A close opportunity came in the 87th minute following a corner where the ball rolled in front of goal twice before being sent over the bar in a last-ditch attempt to secure three points.

It finished a point a piece and Guingamp will be more than happy with their defensive performance having successfully denied Lyon at every possible opportunity. The result shorten’s Lyon’s lead at the top of the league to just two points, whereas Guingamp remain bottom.

GettyImages-1439580253 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Chelsea stay hot on the heels of Arsenal and move three points ahead of third placed Manchester United after a 3-1 win over the Red Devils this weekend

Dubbed one of the games of the WSL season, this red v blue clash did not disappoint. This was arguably one of Chelsea’s biggest challenges so far this year, with Manchester United yet to be beaten this domestic season and pushing for a European qualification spot.

It was a goalless first half with the better of the chances coming from Chelsea, who had a penalty shout ignored in the 20th minute after Maya Le Tissier brought down Sophie Ingle. Manchester United still found themselves with a few opportunities and Alessia Russo looked bright in what was her first club start since September.

Sam Kerr opened the scoring on the hour mark after Sophie Ingle intercepted a poor pass between the Man United defence. Minutes later, Sam Kerr set up Lauren James who ran onto the perfectly placed ball and doubled Chelsea’s scoreline.

Ella Toone intercepted a poor Erin Cuthbert pass and played it onto Alessia Russo who slotted the ball past Berger to make it 2-1. Into stoppage time a Manchester United clearance fell directly to Cuthbert outside the area, who’s deflected shot soared past Mary Earps and secured all three points for Chelsea.

Top picks for the week ahead

Domestic football takes a pause for an international break. Here are some of the key fixtures we’re looking forward to…

Women’s International Friendlies

Friday 11 November

United States v Germany (01:00 CET)

England v Japan (20:00 CET)

Saturday 12 November

Australia v Sweden (04:45 CET)

Tuesday 15 November

England v Norway (20:00 CET)

Netherlands v Denmark (20:00 CET)

The domestic football season resumes on Saturday 19 November.