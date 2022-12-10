Lionel Messi vs Luka Modric: Head-to-head history, records and stats

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric are two of the greatest players to ever grace football’s world stage, and now they’re on the brink of captaining their nation to a FIFA World Cup 2022 final. It won’t be the first time the two have come head-to-head for both club and country, though. Both Argentina and Croatia have locked horns previously, three times in a friendly and twice at the World Cup. While neither were present at the first competitive encounter in 1998, the duo took to the field on opposing sides four years ago at the World Cup in Russia. Croatia ran out 3-0 winners in that group game, with Modric on the scoresheet, in a result that would see them make it all the way to the final before being beaten by France. For Messi’s Argentina, however, they were fated to a round-of-16 exit at the hands of the eventual champions, on the losing end of a thrilling 4-3 clash. With a place in the final on the line, and a chance for either one of these players to bow out with football’s most coveted honour, how do the two compare? FIFA World Cup 2022: What records has Lionel Messi broken and what records is he closing in on?

A new team for Lionel Messi, but the same old rivalry

When Lionel met Luka: What happened last time? These two have long been on opposing sides of football, dating back to Modric’s move to Real Madrid in 2012, right up until Lionel Messi’s Barcelona departure in 2021. In that time, the pair contested La Liga titles, Spanish cup honours, and shared some iconic sporting moments in the great El Clasico rivalry that would have viewers gripped. But you can’t run from rivalries – and though he sported the strip of new club Paris Saint-Germain, Messi met Modric once again as Real Madrid and PSG faced one another in the 21/22 Champions League. Messi and his Parisian teammates earned a hard-fought win at the Parc des Princes in the first leg, thanks to a last-gasp winner from Kylian Mbappe to reward their efforts following a dominant display. And when Mbappe struck just before half-time to put the away side 1-0 up at the Bernabéu, making it 2-0 on aggregate, it looked as though Messi would haunt the Madridistas once more. That was, of course, until Karim Benzema stepped up in the most phenomenal manner and produced a hat-trick in the last 30 minutes of the game to send Madrid through. On that night (9 March 2022), Modric sprinkled a bit of magic on the game to produce a breathtaking assist for Benzema’s equalising goal – playing a key part in getting the better of Messi this time round. But with a World Cup final looming, who will get the better of the other this time round?

Lionel Messi vs Luka Modric: Head-to-head stats Let's take a look at the numbers behind their careers so far...

Lionel Messi Matches Played Goals Assists Club 853 701 333 Country 170 95 54

Luke Modric Matches Played Goals Assists Club 687 75 121 Country 160 23 25

Lionel Messi vs Luka Modric: Team and individual honours When it comes to football, statistics only tell a fraction of the story; these two players are a prime example of that. Their influence on their team is evident, and it doesn't always go unnoticed. So let's take a look at the trophy triumphs they've been integral to... Messi Team | Individual FIFA: Best Men's Player (2019, 2009)

Ballon d'Or (2021, 2019, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009)

UEFA: Best Player in Europe (2015, 2011, 2009)

3x FIFA Club World Cup

1x Copa America ( International )

) 4x Champions League winner

10x La Liga Champion

1x Ligue 1 Champion

3x UEFA Super Cup winner

7x Spanish Cup winner

8x Spanish Super Cup winner

1x French Cup winner

1x U20 World Cup winner

1x Olympic Gold Medalist

1x CONMEBOL Uefa Cup of Champions winner (International) Modric Team | Individual FIFA: Best Men's Player (2018)

Ballon d'OR (2018)

UEFA: Best Player in Europe (2018)

4x FIFA Club World Cup

5x Champions League winner

3x La Liga Champion

4x UEFA Super Cup winner

1x Spanish Cup winner

4x Spanish Super Cup winner

3x Croatian Champion

2x Croation Cup winner

In 2014, Lionel Messi was named Player of the Tournament after Argentina lost in the World Cup final.⁠

⁠

In 2018, Luka Modrić was named Player of the Tournament after Croatia lost in the World Cup final.⁠

⁠

In 2022, only one of them will get a second chance.

⁠#FIFAWorldCup — Squawka (@Squawka) December 9, 2022