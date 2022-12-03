Messi is chasing down records that the late Maradona holds (2010 Getty Images)

What records has Messi broken at the FIFA World Cup 2022? Here's already achieved a few milestones in his short time in Qatar so far... Appearances When Messi led his team out against Poland in Argentina’s final group game, history was made for his country. Appearing in his 22nd game at a World Cup, the PSG frontman surpassed the late Diego Maradona for games played for his country in this tournament. Maradona played 21 times for the nation he captained, but now his record falls to the man who now wears the armband. And Messi added his 23rd game at a World Cup in the 2-1 win over Australia in der round of 16. Assists On game day two, Argentina faced a must-win encounter with Mexico having fallen to a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener. With the hopes of a nation on his shoulders, Messi stepped up. His long-range strike opened the scoring, before assisting Enzo Fernandez’s wonder goal that sealed all three points. That lay-off for the second goal would see him become the first player to assist at five separate men’s World Cup tournaments – 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and now 2022. But that wasn’t the only bit of history he made by creating that goal. Having already scored, the pass saw him become both the youngest and oldest player to score and assist in a single World Cup match in the history of the competition – he did against Serbia in 2006 when he was 18, and now against Mexico at 35. Messi is the epitome of longevity in football. FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list

Who will be the best young player at the World Cup 2022?

Messi leads the way with the captain's armband (2022 Getty Images)

What records can Messi still break? There are still a few records up for grabs that Messi could stake his claim to, but a handful depend on just how far Argentina can progress. Appearances The current record for appearances at the World Cup stands at 25, and it is currently held by Lothar Matthaus of Germany. If Messi wants to equal that tally in Qatar, he and Argentina would need to reach the semi-final. But should they reach the final and their no.10 play a starring role, Messi will lead the way for games played in this prestigious tournament. Captaincy He has already surpassed Maradona once in Qatar already, but there a few more numbers Messi could overtake his fellow countryman in. The late great wore the armband 16 times in the World Cup for his nation, and this Saturday (3 December) against Australia will mark the 14th occasion Messi has captained Argentina in this tournament. A semi-final appearance will see him match Maradona, and leading his team out in the final would make 17 – should they get there. FIFA World Cup 2022: Who has played the most games in the biggest tournament in men's football?

Messi assist for Enzo Fernandez's super strike helped make history (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)