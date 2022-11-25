The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is heating up.

This football tournament, taking place from 20 November to 18 December, is bringing together 32 top national teams from five confederations. With so many countries and players in the mix, the opportunity to rewrite history is everywhere.

From Cristiano Ronaldo's striking touch to Lionel Messi's World Cup goals, new records are being made with every passing game.

Read on to discover which records have already been broken and the statistics that are sure to make you the toast of any World Cup conversation.

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table