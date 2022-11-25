Discover all the record-breaking moments, statistics and numbers from the football World Cup in Qatar featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and more!
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is heating up.
This football tournament, taking place from 20 November to 18 December, is bringing together 32 top national teams from five confederations. With so many countries and players in the mix, the opportunity to rewrite history is everywhere.
From Cristiano Ronaldo's striking touch to Lionel Messi's World Cup goals, new records are being made with every passing game.
Read on to discover which records have already been broken and the statistics that are sure to make you the toast of any World Cup conversation.
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022) when he netted home a penalty in Portugal’s 3-2 victory over Group H rivals Ghana.
At 37 years and 292 days old on 24 November, with that goal Ronaldo became the oldest player to score for Portugal at the World Cup.
He also holds the record for being the youngest, having scored for his nation at the 2006 World Cup at 21 years and 132 days old.
In taking to the pitch for the game against Ghana in Qatar, Ronaldo additionally joined Lionel Messi, Lothar Matthäus, Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Márquez as the only men to play in five different FIFA World Cups.
Lionel Messi became the first player to score in four World Cups for Argentina (2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022) after he netted a penalty in an opening-round loss to Saudi Arabia.
He surpasses fellow compatriots Diego Maradona (1982, 1986 and 1994) and Gabriel Batistuta (1994, 1998 and 2002) who both scored in three editions of the tournament.
The goal was also his 92nd in an Argentine shirt.
Spain’s No.9 Gavi became the first player born in the year 2004 to score a goal in Qatar when his country thumped Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match of the tournament.
Incidentally, that victory is the record for the most goals Spain has ever scored in a single World Cup match.
36-year-old Olivier Giroud's two goals in France's opening 4-1 win against Australia means he has now tied Thierry Henry's all-time goal scoring record for France (51).
Argentina came to Qatar unbeaten in 36 games, singling them out as one of the favourite to win the entire competition.
However, that run was shattered by the second-lowest ranked team at the tournament, Saudi Arabia, who defeated Argentina in 2-1.
Inaki Williams of Ghana and Nico Williams of Spain made FIFA World Cup history on 24 November after they became the first full siblings to play for different countries at the FIFA World Cup.
There's positive record-making and there's the less so, and unfortuantely for hosts Qatar, they claimed a first they might not want to brag too much about.
In losing their first match 2-0 Ecuador, Qatar became the first hosts of a FIFA World Cup to lose their opening round game.
The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on 24 November marked the fourth goalless draw of the tournament so far and the most in any FIFA World Cup to date.
That number could stand to grow as the second slate of group matches gets underway.
Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey became the first player at FIFA World Cup 2022 to see a red card after he collided with Iran's Mehdi Taremi.
The card shown was initially a yellow before it was upgraded to a red.
Hennessey is now the third goalkeeper in World Cup history to be sent off with a red card.
