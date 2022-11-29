Kylian Mbappe at FIFA World Cup: Records, goals and stats

Find out which World Cup and internationals records French forward Kylian Mbappe could break at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
French football superstar Kylian Mbappe is lighting up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker has so far been a standout for defending champions France who are now through to the knockout round after winning their two opening games against Australia (4-1) and Denmark (2-1).
In those two games, Mbappe netted home three World Cup goals for his country, propelling him to the top of the race for the Golden Boot alongside Ecuadorian Enner Valencia.
Becoming the top World Cup goal-scorer isn't the only piece of history Mbappe is taking aim at with his impressive eye for the net in the desert. If the Frenchman stays true to his current run of form a number of international and World Cup records could be rewritten.
Read on to find out Mbappe's current stats and which records he could break while in Qatar.
At just 23 years old Mbappe has so far scored seven World Cup goals in nine apperances at just two tournaments.
That is already more than legendary French footballers Thierry Henry, who scored six, and Zinedine Zidane, who achieved five in his career.
Having sunk home a sixth and seventh against Denmark on 26 November, Mbappe is now just one goal behind the tournament records of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have both scored eight goals in five tournaments.
The overall tournament record is held by Germany's Miroslav Klose who reached 16 goals across four tournaments.FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Karim Benzema, Son Heung-min and the rest
While all eyes are on Olivier Giroud to see whether he can break his tie with Henry for most international goals scored for France (51), there's an overwhelming feeling that whoever the owner is of that record after Qatar, they won't have it for long.
With 31 goals in 61 games for France, Mbappe is aready in the top seven goalscorers for his country. He is currently tied with Zidane, who netted his 31 in 108 appearances.
Given Mbappe has youth and a formidable attacking ability on his side, over the course of his career the Parisian could well surpass the all-time goalscoring record and become his country's most prolific player ever.
Mbappe has so far scored a goal in every match he has played at the 2022 World Cup Qatar.
In France's opener against Australia, the PSG forward scored Les Bleus' third goal on the way to their 4-1 victory.
In their second game against Denmark, Mbappe was responsible for a double in the defending champs' 2-1 win.
That currently means the number 10's tally in Qatar sits at three goals. With potentially five games to play ahead, the former Monaco player has plenty of opportunity to extend that number.
The current record for most goals scored during a World Cup is 13, which was set by another Frenchman, Just Fontaine, in 1958, but might Mbappe break it?FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats
With seven football World Cup goals to his name before the age of 24 Mbappe has now moved to tie with Pele for most World Cup goals scored before the age of 24.
Should the Frenchman find the back of the net again against Tunisia, or in the round of 16, he will surpass the record of the Brazilian legend.FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot
If France make it to the final on 18 December and emerge victorious then French defending champion Mbappe could become the first player after Pele in 1962 to win two World Cups at the age of 23.
The French striker's 24th birthday is on the 20 December, 2022.
