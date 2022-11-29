Kylian Mbappe at FIFA World Cup: Records, goals and stats

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe is lighting up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker has so far been a standout for defending champions France who are now through to the knockout round after winning their two opening games against Australia (4-1) and Denmark (2-1).

In those two games, Mbappe netted home three World Cup goals for his country, propelling him to the top of the race for the Golden Boot alongside Ecuadorian Enner Valencia.

Becoming the top World Cup goal-scorer isn't the only piece of history Mbappe is taking aim at with his impressive eye for the net in the desert. If the Frenchman stays true to his current run of form a number of international and World Cup records could be rewritten.

Read on to find out Mbappe's current stats and which records he could break while in Qatar.

