FIFA World Cup 2022: Who has played the most games in the biggest tournament in men's football?

Germans make up the first two spots on the all-time list, which features multiple WC winners and finalists at the summit. Could we see a shift at the top during Qatar 2022?
Who is the greatest male football player of all time? The chances are, they'll be on this list.
The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport, and many of the most talented footballers on the planet have graced the event.
Greatness is often measured in consistently high results over a long period of time, and the appearance records for major tournaments are usually aligned with the players and nations who have won the most.
So it's no surprise that a man who lifted the trophy and appeared in thwo finals, Lothar Matthaus, stands at the top of the list of most games played in World Cup tournament matches. He made 25 match appearances, one ahead of fellow German Miroslav Klose who also tops the all-time scorers list across the 21 editions of the men's FIFA World Cup held so far (16 goals).
Diego Maradona is another trophy-lifter to have made it to more than 20 match appearances, while the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the top players set to surpass that mark at the Qatar 2022 event.
Messi could even take the record for most appearances. The Argentina wizard sits on 20 so far, which could become 26 if he plays in all three group games, plus all the four knockout phase matches his nation would contest if they reach the final or playoff for third/fourth place.
Read on for the full appearance list, plus the breakdown on some of the key names.
Matthaus captained West Germany to the 1990 World Cup title in Italy, following final losses in 1982 and 1986. He also took part in the 1994 and 1998 editions for Germany, becoming the second player to play in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments, after Mexico's Antonio Carbajal.
The midfielder is also the most-capped German player of all time with 150 appearances for his nation, 83 of them for West Germany before the country's reunification.
German striker Miroslav Klose holds the record for most FIFA World Cup goals in history, having scored 16 times in 24 appearances across four editions (2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014). He was 36-years-old during his last World Cup in Brazil in 2014, scoring twice in that tournament to help his nation win the trophy.Read more: Top goalscorers at FIFA World Cup men's tournaments
Paolo Maldini is the most World Cup-capped player to have never lifted the trophy, appearing in four tournaments for Italy and playing 23 games. 'The Captain' was a losing finallist at the 1994 event in the USA, and finished third in his home nation at Italia '90.
Argentina legend Diego Maradona scored eight goals in 21 FIFA World Cup matches, played across three editions (1982, 1986 and 1994). Five of these came at Mexico 1986, where Maradona famously helped his nation win World Cup. Javier Mascherano is another from the South American powerhouses to make the list, with 20 appearances. Olympic gold medallist Lionel Messi sits on 20 appearances, and a deep run in Qatar could take him not only top of the Argentinian list, but also make him the man with most appearances from any country.Argentina in FIFA World Cups
There are two Poland players in top 12: Władysław Żmuda, who played in four world cups as a defender between 1974 and 1986, and Grzegorz Lato who also played in the 1974, 1978, and 1982 teams known as the country's golden generation.
Half of the 18 players to have made 19 or more appearances in men's football World Cup tournaments are German, with Uwe Seeler, Philipp Lahm, and Bastian Schweinsteiger all in the 20+ club.
Brazil's most capped male international player Cafu had 20 of his 142 national appearances in world cup tournaments. The two-time cup winner played one more finals game than their famed striker Ronaldo who is another of the 20 men to have won the trophy twice. Ronaldo is also second in the all-time goalscorer list prior to Qatar 2022 with 15 from his 19 matches. By contrast, the only player in men's football history to win three World Cup trophies - Pele - only appeared in 14 tournament matches for Brazil, in an era where there was no Round of 16, meaning players only had three knockout matches after their three group stage games, and substitutions were far less frequent. Olympic gold medallist Neymar has 10 appearances going into the Qatar 2022 tournament. Five-time winners Brazil are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup, playing in 109 total matches so far.
The top Portugal player on the list is Cristiano Ronaldo, an Olympic medal-winner who currently is at 17 World Cup matches.
Thierry Henry and Fabien Barthez are the top France players on the list, with 17 appearances each. Their current captain Hugo Lloris sits on 14 ahead of Qatar 2022 and will be hopeful of breaking into the twenties. Another of the 2018 winning team, Antoine Griezmann, could also make moves up the list with a run to the final in Doha. He's one of several active French players to have 12 appearances so far, which is the same number that 1998 trophy lifter Zinedine Zidane managed in his playing career.
England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton is another man with 17 world cup appearances to his name, and none of the 2022 squad will be able to overtake that mark until at least the 2026 edition in North America.
Croatia's Luka Modric has 13 appearances and can add to that tally for the 2018 runners-up.
List does not include appearances in World Cup qualifier events or pre-tournament qualifying playoffs. Active players marked with an asterisk.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Appearances
|1
|Lothar Matthaus
|Germany
|25
|2
|Miroslav Klose
|Germany
|24
|3
|Paolo Maldini
|Italy
|23
|4 =
|Diego Maradona
|Argentina
|21
|4 =
|Uwe Seeler
|Germany
|21
|4 =
|Władysław Żmuda
|Poland
|21
|7 =
|Cafu
|Brazil
|20
|7 =
|Philipp Lahm
|Germany
|20
|7 =
|Grzegorz Lato
|Poland
|20
|7 =
|Javier Mascherano
|Argentina
|20
|7 =
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|Germany
|20
|12 =
|Rafael Marquez
|Mexico
|20
|12 =
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|20 *
|12 =
|Per Mertesacker
|Germany
|19
|12 =
|Wolfgang Overath
|Germany
|19
|12 =
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|19
|12 =
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|Germany
|19
|12 =
|Berti Vogts
|Germany
|19
