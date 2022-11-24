FIFA World Cup 2022: Who has played the most games in the biggest tournament in men's football?

Who is the greatest male football player of all time? The chances are, they'll be on this list.

The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport, and many of the most talented footballers on the planet have graced the event.

Greatness is often measured in consistently high results over a long period of time, and the appearance records for major tournaments are usually aligned with the players and nations who have won the most.

So it's no surprise that a man who lifted the trophy and appeared in thwo finals, Lothar Matthaus, stands at the top of the list of most games played in World Cup tournament matches. He made 25 match appearances, one ahead of fellow German Miroslav Klose who also tops the all-time scorers list across the 21 editions of the men's FIFA World Cup held so far (16 goals).

Diego Maradona is another trophy-lifter to have made it to more than 20 match appearances, while the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the top players set to surpass that mark at the Qatar 2022 event.

Messi could even take the record for most appearances. The Argentina wizard sits on 20 so far, which could become 26 if he plays in all three group games, plus all the four knockout phase matches his nation would contest if they reach the final or playoff for third/fourth place.

Read on for the full appearance list, plus the breakdown on some of the key names.