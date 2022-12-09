Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup 2022: Which teams have qualified for the semi-finals? LIVE UPDATES

Find out in real time the updated list of teams that have qualified for the semi-finals at the World Cup in Qatar based on their results in the quarter-finals. 

1 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
GettyImages-1447979619
(Picture by Justin Setterfield)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is heading towards its decisive stage. Of the 32 teams that began the global football tournament in Qatar, only four will remain after the quarter-finals. 

Who will they be?

The winners in the quarter-finals will advance to the semi-finals to be played on 13 and 14 December.

If any of the matches end in a draw in regulation time, extra time will decide the winner. And if no team is victorious after extra time, the winner will be decided by penalties.

Discover the teams that have secured their place in the semi-finals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Dates, times and all you need you know

2 Seasons
World at their Feet
2 Seasons

World at their Feet

Meet some of the top Olympic footballers to watch out for at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. They recount their journey to becoming professional players as they are about to embark on a major international event.

Teams qualified for the semi-finals of Qatar 2022

  • Croatia

All the results from the last 8 at the World Cup

  • Croatia v Brazil 4-2 on penalties
  • Argentina v Netherlands
  • Morocco v Portugal
  • France v England

Which teams will meet in the Qatar 2022 semi-finals

  • Croatia v Winner of Argentina-Netherlands
  • Winner of Morroco-Portugal v winner of France-England

FIFA World Cup stats and records

Add this to your favourites
FootballFootball

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table
FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot
Can Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup?
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like