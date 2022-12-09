The FIFA World Cup 2022 is heading towards its decisive stage. Of the 32 teams that began the global football tournament in Qatar, only four will remain after the quarter-finals.

Who will they be?

The winners in the quarter-finals will advance to the semi-finals to be played on 13 and 14 December.

If any of the matches end in a draw in regulation time, extra time will decide the winner. And if no team is victorious after extra time, the winner will be decided by penalties.

Discover the teams that have secured their place in the semi-finals.

