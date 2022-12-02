Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia results, scores and standings

Find out Croatia’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Luka Modric-led Croatians in Qatar?

Croatia have progressed to the knockout rounds of the World Cup 
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Croatia have progressed to the round of 16 after finishing second in Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

With captain Luka Modric at the forefront of their squad, the runners-up from Russia 2018 secured their place in the knockout rounds with a final group game draw against Belgium.

It was their second draw of the group stages, having being held by Morocco in their first outing in Qatar.

But a 4-1 thumping of Canada to register their first win of the tournament was enough to see them through.

Alphonso Davies' early opener spurred them into action, and a brace from Andrej Kramaric, as well as goals from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer, secured three crucial points.

Next up for Modric and his teammates is Group E winners Japan, who beat Spain on Thursday (1 December) to top their table.

The knockout clash will be held at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, with kick-off schedule for 6pm local time (4pm CET).

FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats

Croatia's 4-1 win over Canada was crucial in securing their place in the last 16
Croatia's 4-1 win over Canada was crucial in securing their place in the last 16 (2022 Getty Images)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia football team results, scores and fixtures (local timings)

Group F

Wednesday 23 November (Al Bayt Stadium)

Match: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

Sunday 27 November (Khalifa International Stadium)

Match: Croatia 4 Canada 1

Scorers: Canada - Alphonso Davies (2'); Croatia - Andrej Kramaric (36', 70'), Marko Livaja (44'), Lovro Majer (90+4') 

Thursday 1 December (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium)

Match: Croatia 0 Belgium 0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGoal difference
1Morocco321073
2Croatia312053
3Belgium 31114-1
4Canada30030-5

