FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia results, scores and standings

Find out Croatia’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Luka Modric-led Croatians in Qatar?
Croatia have progressed to the round of 16 after finishing second in Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
With captain Luka Modric at the forefront of their squad, the runners-up from Russia 2018 secured their place in the knockout rounds with a final group game draw against Belgium.
It was their second draw of the group stages, having being held by Morocco in their first outing in Qatar.
But a 4-1 thumping of Canada to register their first win of the tournament was enough to see them through.
Alphonso Davies' early opener spurred them into action, and a brace from Andrej Kramaric, as well as goals from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer, secured three crucial points.
Next up for Modric and his teammates is Group E winners Japan, who beat Spain on Thursday (1 December) to top their table.
The knockout clash will be held at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, with kick-off schedule for 6pm local time (4pm CET).
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia football team results, scores and fixtures (local timings)
Group F
Wednesday 23 November (Al Bayt Stadium)
Match: Morocco 0 Croatia 0
Sunday 27 November (Khalifa International Stadium)
Match: Croatia 4 Canada 1
Scorers: Canada - Alphonso Davies (2'); Croatia - Andrej Kramaric (36', 70'), Marko Livaja (44'), Lovro Majer (90+4')
Thursday 1 December (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium)
Match: Croatia 0 Belgium 0
Into the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 16. ✅#Family #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ucSGbvFQ93— HNS (@HNS_CFF) December 2, 2022
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|Goal difference
|1
|Morocco
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Croatia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-1
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|-5
