FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia results, scores and standings

Croatia have progressed to the round of 16 after finishing second in Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

With captain Luka Modric at the forefront of their squad, the runners-up from Russia 2018 secured their place in the knockout rounds with a final group game draw against Belgium.

It was their second draw of the group stages, having being held by Morocco in their first outing in Qatar.

But a 4-1 thumping of Canada to register their first win of the tournament was enough to see them through.

Alphonso Davies' early opener spurred them into action, and a brace from Andrej Kramaric, as well as goals from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer, secured three crucial points.

Next up for Modric and his teammates is Group E winners Japan, who beat Spain on Thursday (1 December) to top their table.

The knockout clash will be held at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, with kick-off schedule for 6pm local time (4pm CET).

