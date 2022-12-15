Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe: Head-to-head history, records and stats

All you need to know about the Messi vs Mbappe rivalry, from their careers in club football to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The two PSG teammates will meet in the final of the tournament on Sunday (18 December).
In many ways, Sunday’s (18 December) FIFA World Cup 2022 final is a legacy game.
For Lionel Messi, it is a chance to cement his status as the ‘greatest of all time’ with football’s most prestigious trophy. His club teammate Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, could become the first player since Pele to win two World Cups by the age of 23; it’s almost guaranteed at that point that, no matter where his career goes from here, he will certainly be regarded as one of the best to ever play the game.
While the two of them will be lining up on opposite sides of the field, for the last two years they’ve been side-by-side as Paris Saint-Germain teammates. Before that, though, the pair met twice over a Champions League knockout clash while Messi was still playing for FC Barcelona.
The first leg of that round of 16 clash saw Messi open the scoring from the spot, before a scintillating performance from Mbappe saw him score a hat-trick at Camp Nou. The Parisian side took a 4-1 lead into the next leg, with Moise Kean also netting in that game.
Both Mbappe and Messi were on the scoresheet once again in the second leg, but it was the youngster who got the better of that tie as PSG advanced to the quarter-finals with the tie ending 5-2 on aggregate.
Come Sunday, however, there is something far greatest at stake: the World Cup trophy.
Messi and Mbappe have played their part up until now, and will no doubt be key in decisive moments once again. With that in mind, how do these two players, though in different stages of their career, compare?
The last time Argentina and France faced each other was four years ago at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia when the two nations fought for a place in the last eight.
And there’s no secret in who won that, given one side went on to become the eventual winners.
But it was a memorable, enthralling knockout fixture that surely has fans excited about what could happen in the final.
Antoine Griezmann, who has been shining for the French in Qatar, opened the scoring that game with a penalty inside the first 15 minutes. Angel Di Maria brought it level with a goal just before half-time, leaving it all to play for in the second half.
And it was the Argentines who struck first through Gabriel Mercado, but just 10 minutes later Benjamin Pavard hit one of the sweetest and most memorable strikes of the tournament on the half-volley to level things back up.
Then who else but Mbappe? The Frenchman’s quick-fire brace well and truly set his nation on its way. Sergio Aguero’s stoppage-time goal wasn’t enough to take it to extra time, and France went marching toward the title.
With eight goal involvements in this year’s edition of the tournament already, Messi will no doubt have something to say in the final. In a game that could be decided in the finest of margins, which player will pull them in favour of their team?
Their careers may be at different stages, but the numbers behind each of them are both extraordinary...
|Lionel Messi
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Club
|853
|701
|333
|Country
|171
|96
|55
|Kylian Mbappe
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Club
|297
|217
|109
|Country
|65
|33
|23
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are tied for most goals at this World Cup 👀— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 15, 2022
Never before have two club teammates finished 1-2 in the World Cup Golden Boot race. pic.twitter.com/dFcP0xuszZ
When it comes to football, statistics only tell a fraction of the story; these two players are a prime example of that.
Their influence on their team is evident, and it doesn't always go unnoticed. So let's take a look at the trophy triumphs they've been integral to...
Messi
Team | Individual
Mbappe
Team | Individual
For just the second time in their international careers, Messi and Mbappe will meet.
They've already met once at the World Cup, now comes Sunday (18 December), and a chance for the duo to play an integral role in their country lifting the trophy.
This exciting showpiece finale will kick off at 18:00 local time - 16:00 CET - at the Lusail Stadium.
For Messi, it could be his last chance at lifting the coveted World Cup. For Mbappe, it is the chance to put his name alongside the greatest.
You May Like