Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe: Head-to-head history, records and stats

In many ways, Sunday’s (18 December) FIFA World Cup 2022 final is a legacy game.

For Lionel Messi, it is a chance to cement his status as the ‘greatest of all time’ with football’s most prestigious trophy. His club teammate Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, could become the first player since Pele to win two World Cups by the age of 23; it’s almost guaranteed at that point that, no matter where his career goes from here, he will certainly be regarded as one of the best to ever play the game.

While the two of them will be lining up on opposite sides of the field, for the last two years they’ve been side-by-side as Paris Saint-Germain teammates. Before that, though, the pair met twice over a Champions League knockout clash while Messi was still playing for FC Barcelona.

The first leg of that round of 16 clash saw Messi open the scoring from the spot, before a scintillating performance from Mbappe saw him score a hat-trick at Camp Nou. The Parisian side took a 4-1 lead into the next leg, with Moise Kean also netting in that game.

Both Mbappe and Messi were on the scoresheet once again in the second leg, but it was the youngster who got the better of that tie as PSG advanced to the quarter-finals with the tie ending 5-2 on aggregate.

Come Sunday, however, there is something far greatest at stake: the World Cup trophy.

Messi and Mbappe have played their part up until now, and will no doubt be key in decisive moments once again. With that in mind, how do these two players, though in different stages of their career, compare?